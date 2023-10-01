Bong Go recognized for his community service as one of the "world-class superheroes" during the LOANI Global Summit

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards the Ladies of All Nations International (LOANI) for honoring him as a "World-Class Superhero" among 64 awardees.

The accolade, awarded at the Diamond Hotel in the City of Manila on Friday, October 20, recognizes Go's steadfast service to the community, which aligns with LOANI's mission of fostering positive global change.

Represented by veteran actor Philip Salvador, Go, in his acceptance message, said he was "deeply humbled and honored" by the recognition. He added that being acknowledged alongside "esteemed individuals who continuously strive to make the world a better place" was a great privilege.

"With or without awards and recognition, I will continue to serve with unwavering dedication. My service to the people is not driven by accolades, but by the genuine desire to make a positive impact in their lives," he added.

He acknowledged that such recognitions serve as an inspiration to further his mission of uplifting the Filipino community and beyond.

Go also lauded LOANI for its initiatives in "empowering individuals and communities" and "creating a ripple effect of positive change across the country."

"Your recognition inspires me to continue the mission of uplifting the Filipino community and beyond. Maraming salamat po!" concluded Go.

The LOANI Global Summit, which was held from October 16 to 22, is dedicated to the "extraordinary superheroes" who surmount challenges to help others. The gala night was attended by around 300 national and international delegates.