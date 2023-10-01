Press Release

October 25, 2023 Bong Go calls for intensified government action amid projected lingering high inflation through 2025; urges increased support for vulnerable sectors Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has urged various government agencies to amplify and accelerate their interventions for the most affected sectors of society as the country grapples with the economic challenges posed by high inflation rates. This call to action comes in the wake of a recent and concerning study conducted by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) indicating that high inflation is expected to persist until 2025. "Sa mga panahon pong ito na marami tayong kinakaharap na economic issues, kabilang na ang inflation, kailangan nating magkaisa at kumilos agad para sa kapakanan ng ating mga kababayan, lalo na iyong mga pinaka-nangangailangan ng tulong at atensyon ng gobyerno," said Go. Based on the September survey by BSP's external forecasters, independent financial analysts have increased their inflation predictions to 3.7 percent for the year 2024 and 3.5 percent for 2025. Additionally, the economists have revised their estimates for the current year's inflation to 5.9 percent, which significantly exceeds the central bank's desired inflation range of two to four percent. The study emphasized that disruptions in supply chains, both within the country and internationally, are accelerating the price increases of essential goods and services. "In light of these alarming figures, it is imperative for our government agencies to act swiftly and efficiently. The Filipino people are relying on government support to ease their burdens," said Go. Go is specifically urging the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to enhance their efforts in providing aid and support to Filipinos who are struggling to make ends meet. "The situation calls for a multi-agency approach. We need to pool our resources and expertise to address this crisis effectively," Go emphasized. "Nandiyan naman po ang pondo at mga programa ng gobyerno para matulungan at maayudahan ang mga mahihirap. Huwag maging selective. Ibigay po ang tulong na nararapat sa lahat ng nangangailangan at siguraduhing hindi masasayang ang mga pondo na dapat makabenepisyo sa taumbayan," he added. The senator also appealed to the Department of Agriculture (DA) to implement measures that would help farmers overcome the economic challenges and become more productive. He stressed that the agriculture sector is one of the most affected by inflation and that investing in it would help achieve food security and stabilize prices. Go is also calling for intensified support for senior citizens, who are among the most vulnerable sectors affected by inflation. He previously co-authored Republic Act No. 11916 in the Senate, which mandates an increase in the pension of indigent senior citizens from P500 to P1,000. RA 11916, or "An Act Increasing the Social Pension of Indigent Senior Citizens," amended RA 7432, the first Senior Citizens Act. "Nandiyan na ang batas. Dapat maimplementa ito ng maayos para mapakinabangan ng taumbayan lalo na ng mga matatanda na sakop ng batas na ito. Ibigay dapat ang nararapat sa kanila at huwag patagalin pa," he stressed. "We Filipinos have always valued our elders, and it is embedded in our culture to look after them. Let's not forget that as we navigate through these challenging economic times," he added. The BSP and independent financial experts anticipate that they will most likely revise their inflation projections upward following the inflation results in September. BSP has also indicated the possibility of a 25-basis point increase in interest rates during its upcoming rate-setting meeting on November 16. "As we brace for the long-term impact of high inflation, it is crucial that we remain vigilant and proactive. Our people deserve nothing less," concluded Go.