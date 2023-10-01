Press Release

October 25, 2023 Bong Go's Malasakit Center provides life-saving surgery for Sulu teacher Senator Christopher "Bong" Go lauded how the Malasakit Center stood as a pillar of support as it paved the way for life-saving heart surgery for 29-year-old Mohammad Abdelrashid Juhuri, a devoted teacher from Maimbung, Sulu. Mohammad's life took an unexpected turn in 2017 when a diagnosis of congenital heart disease threatened his dream of becoming a mechanical engineer. The heart ailment was not a mere medical diagnosis but a life-changer. "Congenital heart disease, pero nalaman ko po ito way back 2017... nagpunta po ako dito after ko po mag-take ng board exam para sa mechanical engineering tapos yun nga, sabi ng doctor, parang may iba, iba yung sound ng the way po mag-breathe," Mohammad recounted. Congenital heart disease is a birth defect that alters the heart's structure, leading to a spectrum of symptoms which may necessitate interventions like surgery or medication, or in milder cases, may require no treatment at all. The financial strain of the required medical intervention proved daunting. Mohammad's monthly household income was starkly inadequate for the surgical intervention required to mend his ailing heart. His early endeavors to secure financial assistance led him to ask favors from local officials, which eventually led him to the Malasakit Center at the Philippine Heart Center in Quezon City. The Malasakit Center, which Go initiated in 2018 and principally sponsored and authored in the Senate before being enacted into law in 2019, served as a solid anchor amidst the financial challenges being faced by Mohammad at that time. This initiative, which was a result of a collaboration among various government agencies, aimed to provide financial relief to individuals like Mohammad. The intervention of the Malasakit Center demonstrated a tangible representation of the collective governmental effort to alleviate individual adversities particularly when it comes to one's health. The financial aid provided by the Malasakit Center paved the way for Mohammad's much-needed surgical intervention. His reflections underscored the significance of the aid, "Siguro kung walang Malasakit... malaking tulong ito, kumbaga, binigyan nila ng kaginhawaan... wala kang babayaran sa medicine, sa lahat, sa hospital bills, sa professional fee ng mga doctor." With the success of the operation, Mohammad and his family became forever grateful to the assistance he received from the government. "Senator... Isa ka sa instrumento na binigay ni God upang madugtungan ang buhay ko," he said. Mohammad's sentiments mirrored that of the countless beneficiaries of the Malasakit Center. "Thank you very much, Senator Bong. Kung hindi sa inyo, hindi ko na alam kung anong mangyari sa anak ko, so thank you very much from the bottom of our hearts," Mohammad's mother said. Mohammad's narrative is just one of the many life stories of those impacted by the Malasakit Centers. Malasakit Centers bring together representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO). These one-stop shops aim to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount. Go's significant role as the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, has been instrumental in institutionalizing the Malasakit Centers program. This legislative move has not only provided a solid foundation for the Centers but also ensured their operational sustenance across the nation. As of now, 159 Malasakit Centers are operational across the country, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. DOH reported that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more than seven million Filipinos. In reflection, Go expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards the community for their unwavering support and trust in the Malasakit Center initiative. He emphasized that the resilience and hope displayed by beneficiaries like Mohammad continue to fuel his dedication and service. "Gusto ko pong iparating ang aking taos-pusong pasasalamat sa inyong patuloy na suporta at tiwala. Ang inyong mga kwento ng pagbangon at pag-asa ang nagbibigay inspirasyon sa akin na patuloy na maglingkod ng buong puso," said Go. "Ang Malasakit Centers ay para sa inyo, para sa bawat Pilipinong nangangailangan ng tulong at suporta mula sa gobyerno. Magtulungan tayo sa agarang pagbangon mula sa mga trahedyang ating hinaharap. Maraming salamat po at asahan niyo ang aking patuloy na serbisyo sa abot ng aking makakaya," he concluded.