Press Release

October 25, 2023 Indigent residents in Llanera, Nueva Ecija given a boost by Bong Go Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's outreach team, together with GP Partylist Representative Jose Padiernos, conducted a relief operation at the Pag-asa Gym in Barangay Victoria, Llanera, Nueva Ecija on Thursday, October 19. Go, an adopted son of Nueva Ecija, directed his team to distribute masks, vitamins, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball to 1,000 beneficiaries. They also gave away shoes and mobile phones to select recipients. Meanwhile, financial assistance from the national government was also given to qualified residents through the efforts of Rep. Padiernos. Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, encouraged those with medical concerns to seek the assistance of the Malasakit Centers located at Laguna Medical Center in Sta. Cruz and San Pablo City General Hospital in San Pablo City. As principal author and sponsor of the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, Go vowed to monitor the continued operations of the Malasakit Center, which according to the Department of Health (DOH), helped more than seven million Filipinos. There are 159 Malasakit Centers nationwide. Indigent patients in Nueva Ecija can seek the services of the Malasakit Centers located at Eduardo L. Joson Memorial Hospital and Dr. Paulino J. Garcia Memorial Research and Medical Center (PJGMRMC), both in Cabanatuan City; and in Talavera General Hospital in Talavera town. Malasakit Centers bring together representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), DOH, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. These one-stop shops aim to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount. Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, has supported several infrastructure projects in the province to help boost the local economy. Among these are the construction of the Talavera National High School Amphitheater; the rehabilitation of roads in Cabiao, General Tinio, Pantabangan, Zaragoza and Cabanatuan City; the construction of flood mitigation structures in General Tinio, Quezon, San Antonio and Zaragoza; the construction of multipurpose buildings in Gabaldon, Sta. Rosa and Cabanatuan City; the completion of the Dr. PJGMRMC in Cabanatuan City; the reconstruction of the Llanera public market; the rehabilitation of the Baloc public market; and the installation of streetlights in Zaragoza. "Mga kababayan ko, tandaan n'yo po, mahal na mahal ko po kayo. Minsan lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito, kung anuman pong kabutihan o tulong na pwede natin gawin sa ating kapwa ay gawin na po natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito," he said. "Ako ay patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil ako po ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo po 'yan sa Diyos," concluded Go.