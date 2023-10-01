Press Release

October 25, 2023 Bong Go pushes for better fire prevention efforts as he helps fire-hit families in Muntinlupa City Senator Christopher "Bong" Go dispatched his outreach team to check on the situation and give relief to fire victims in Barangay Alabang in Muntinlupa City. Go's team coordinated with Alabang Barangay Captain Christine "Tintin" Abas and provided grocery packs, financial assistance, snacks, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball to the 11 affected families on Monday, October 16. The National Housing Authority (NHA) conducted an assessment so that qualified recipients may eventually receive emergency housing assistance to acquire materials to repair their houses. In a video message, Go underscored the importance of Republic Act No. 11589, or the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Modernization Act, in bolstering the BFP's capacity to respond effectively to fire-related emergencies. RA 11589, for which Go was an author and co-sponsor in the Senate, mandates a ten-year modernization plan for the BFP. This comprehensive effort includes the acquisition of state-of-the-art firefighting equipment, the enlargement of the firefighter workforce, and the facilitation of specialized training, along with various other significant provisions. "Magdasal po tayo at ipagdasal po natin 'yung mga mahal natin sa buhay. Ang gamit po nabibili. Ang pera po ay kikitain rin po natin, magsipag lang tayo. Subalit 'yung perang kikitain ay hindi po makakabili ng buhay. Ang nawalang buhay po ay wala na. A lost life is a lost life forever. Kaya pag-ingatan natin ang buhay na ibinigay sa atin ng Panginoon," Go said. Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, also offered to help those with medical issues. He encouraged them to visit the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine in the city, where a Malasakit Center is located that can provide them easy access to medical assistance programs. "Sa mga pasyente, lapitan niyo lang ang Malasakit Center dahil para 'to sa inyo. Kung may hospital bill kayo, nandiyan ang mga ahensya ng gobyerno na tutulong para mabayaran ito," Go said. These centers are designed to assist indigent Filipinos by bringing together relevant agencies under one roof, ensuring that medical assistance programs are easily accessible to patients. Since its inception in 2018, the Malasakit Centers program has successfully provided aid to over seven million Filipinos through its 159 operational centers nationwide. Go principally authored and sponsored RA 11463, also known as the Malasakit Centers Act. Moreover, Go has championed the establishment of Super Health Centers nationwide. Through the collective efforts of the Department of Health (DOH), local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated for 307 Super Health Centers in 2022 and 322 Super Health Centers in 2023. DOH, the lead implementing agency, identifies strategic areas where these centers will be built including one in Muntinlupa. Super Health Centers offer database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray and ultrasound), pharmacy and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation center and telemedicine, through which remote diagnosis and treatment of patients are made possible. In his capacity as vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go has also supported various initiatives in the city, including the construction of multipurpose buildings and the acquisition of multipurpose vehicles.