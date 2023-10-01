Press Release

October 25, 2023 Bong Go helps struggling households in Pulupandan, Negros Occidental Senator Christopher "Bong" Go provided assistance to indigents in Pulupandan, Negros Occidental as part of his efforts to ensure that marginalized sectors get the support they need amid various crises facing the country. Go's outreach team conducted the relief operation at the municipal auditorium on Thursday, October 19, where they handed out snacks to 333 indigents. They also gave away shirts, balls for basketball and volleyball, shoes, and mobile phones to select recipients. Apart from the assistance provided by the senator in coordination with the local government led by Mayor Miguel Antonio Peña, the qualified beneficiaries likewise received financial assistance from the government through the initiative of the Malasakit@Bayanihan Partylist. In a video message, Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, reminded the beneficiaries to look after their health and encouraged them to avail of the services of the Malasakit Center located at Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital (CLMMRH) in Bacolod City if they need assistance with their hospital expenses. Go initiated the Malasakit Centers program in 2018 after personally witnessing how indigent Filipinos across the country are having a hard time getting the medical attention they need mostly due to the expensive hospital services. The Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop that brings together government agencies that offer medical assistance programs, such as the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO). "Hanapin niyo lang po ang Malasakit Center diyan po sa inyong lugar. Para po 'yan sa mga poor and indigent patients, para po 'yan sa mga Pilipino, lapitan niyo lang po ang Malasakit Center," said Go, who principally authored and sponsored the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019. Moreover, Go said that DOH has identified areas for the establishment of Super Health Centers nationwide. Through the collective efforts of fellow lawmakers and local government units (LGUs), sufficient funds have been allocated for 307 Super Health Centers in 2022 and 322 Super Health Centers in 2023. DOH, the lead implementing agency, identifies strategic areas where these centers will be built. Super Health Centers offer database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray and ultrasound), pharmacy and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers and telemedicine, through which remote diagnosis and treatment of patients are made possible. Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, likewise supported various projects in the city, including the construction of a revetment, multi-purpose public facilities, and several road maintenance initiatives in Bacolod City; and the construction of a multi-purpose building and concreting of a local road in the town of Don Salvador Benedicto. Other initiatives that Go pushed for include the construction of multi-purpose buildings in Calatrava and Himamaylan City; road maintenance in Bago City; and construction of a new infectious diseases wing at the Teresita L. Jalandoni Provincial Hospital in Silay City. Go likewise championed the passage of a law that led to the establishment of the Bacolod City General Hospital. This law was officially signed by former President Rodrigo Duterte in 2021. Ending his message, Go expressed his gratitude towards the local officials of the town for ensuring their constituents' welfare, especially amid the global health crisis. "Magtulungan lang po tayo mga kababayan ko, magmalasakit po tayo sa ating kapwa Pilipino at kilala naman po tayo na nagbabayanihan po. Sino ba namang magtutulungan kung hindi tayo lang po kapwa natin mga Pilipino," he ended. On October 10, Go's team assisted displaced workers in Silay City.