Tolentino urges young scientists to champion maritime ecosystem at first-ever PH Youth Sci-Tech Fest

MANILA -- Senator Francis "To!" Tolentino urged young Filipino students and scientists to showcase the beauty of the country's maritime treasures at the first-ever National Youth, Science, Technology and Innovation Festival (NYSTIF) spearheaded by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) at the PICC Forum Tent.

"It is our job to showcase, champion, change, and safeguard the treasures of our seas and our archipelagic waters," said Tolentino, who also chairs the Senate Special Chairman on Maritime and Admiralty Zones, in his keynote speech on Wednesday.

Tolentino likewise shared his optimism that the NYSTIF will become bigger in the next years like the Aspen Ideas Festival in Colorado, USA which he considers as the "hub of science and technology."

"There would be a point of convergence, and I hope that in the years ahead we would have an innovation festival that would include our ASEAN brothers and sisters," Sen. Tol remarked.

He added: "Magsasama na po lahat ng magagaling--lahat ng mga Pilipino, ating mga balik scientists, ating magagaling na mga estudyante."

The Senator, a staunch advocate of science and technology in the upper chamber, also encouraged the DOST and the attendees to continue "to show the brilliance of the Fllipino youth and raise awareness on science and technology."

"Marami na po tayong magagaling na kababayan ang nakapagbigay ng karangalang malaki sa larangan ng agham." Tolentino further concluded.