October 25, 2023 OPENING REMARKS DURING THE PUBLIC HEARING ON THE PROLIFERATION OF THE UNAUTHORIZED SALE OF AFRICAN SWINE FEVER (ASF) IN THE MARKET WHILE THE SAME IS STILL UNDERGOING TRIAL AND THE ROLE OF THE BAI AND THE FDA WITH REGARDS TO IMPORTATION OF VACCINE

10:00 AM October 25, 2023 1.The continuing spread of African swine fever (ASF) is a matter of concern for the pig industry on a global scale, as well as national scale in the Philippines. Except for the National Capital Region, no region is left unaffected by the ASF. Since 2019 when it was first discovered in a pig farm in Rizal, the lack of vaccine or effective treatment has made the control of the disease very challenging. The use of non-compliant and poor-quality vaccines will not confer any protection against ASF and may add to the risks of spreading other acute or chronic disease. 2. In late July 2023, Vietnam approved for domestic use the world's first commercial vaccine against ASF. Soon after, in August 2, 2023, Reuters reported that, Vietnam government will export two million (2M) vaccine doses against African swine fever to the Philippines in October. The vaccine to be shipped to the Philippines is produced for commercial use by AVAC Vietnam JSC, AVAC ASF LIVE - is co-developed by Vietnamese companies and researchers from the United States. 3.The Vietnamese government also said that the company has already shipped 300,000 doses to the Philippines since its approval. (Source: https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/vietnam-export-2-mln-swine-fever-vaccine-doses-philippines-by-october-2023-08-02/) is the philippines part of the vietnam field trial with the entry to our country of the alleged 300,000 doses? Who gave the authority? Where did these products go? Who is in charge? Why so many doses at once? For field trials what is the protocol? How many hogs for phase 1? For phase 2? For phase 3? 4. In June 2, 2023, BAI Assistant Director Arlyn Vytiaco said they have recommended the AVAC doses - which have been proven "effective" - following the completion of safety and efficacy trials in at least six areas in Luzon. Vytiaco noted that 100% of the hogs vaccinated during the trials produced antibodies, and showed "no ill or side effects." No FDA Certificate of Product Registration (CPR) yet, during this time, BAI was still requesting for FDA for the CPR. Note: Before a company's products are allowed entry into the Philippine market, each of these products must undergo an individual product registration processes by the FDA, to secure a Certificate of Product Registration. What happens if I have no Certificate of Product Registration for my products? According to Philippine laws, failure to secure CPR for your products is illegal. The FDA issues public health warnings against the purchase and consumption of unregistered products. They will issue a product recall for your products, taking them off the market. Additionally, all concerned establishments will receive a warning from the FDA not to sell, distribute, or advertise the product until a CPR is issued. Otherwise, regulatory sanctions shall be strictly pursued. 5. On August 29, 2023 the National Advisory Committee - On Animal Disease Control and Emergency (NAC-ADCE) in a virtual meeting unanimously adopted DA-Resolution No. 07, Series of 2023, which "Urgently requested the Department of Agriculture (DA) through Senior Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban to instruct the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) to undertake several measures in the implementation of the use of African Swine Fever (ASF) vaccine and Avian Influenza (AI) vaccine.'' 6. The BAI has endorsed to the FDA the authorization for the importation of emergency use of the ASF vaccine from AVAC Vietnam Joint Stock Company through KPP Powers Commodities, Inc. 7. During a meeting of the NAC-ADCE, there are reports that backyard farms have obtained a small number of vaccines to be used contrary to understanding that the safety and efficacy trial should be with commercial-level farms registered with the BAI. 8. Buyers of the vaccine were asked to sign a waiver of secrecy on the monitored effect of the vaccine on their animals. 9.The World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) presented its initial report in August 2023; saying that the WOAH has not come up with a vaccination protocol and emphasized that care must be exercised prior to implementing ASF vaccine. 10. In August 16, 2023, a report said that there are field trials in the Philippines using the AVAC ASF LIVE vaccine from AVAC Vietnam JSC and they were found to be safe and effective. All vaccinated pigs developed an immune Response to (https://www.feedstrategy.com/animal-health-veterinary/african-swine-fever/article/15544368/philippines-prepares-for-delivery-of-asf-vaccine-feed-strategy) 11. Historical Antecedent: A. The FDA was established under the DOH by virtue of Republic Act (R.A.) No. 3720 supply of food, drug, and cosmetic, and to regulate the production, sale, and traffic of the same to protect the health of the people. In 1987, Executive Order (E.O.) No. 175 renamed the FDA to Bureau of Food and Drugs (BFAD) and strengthened its regulatory power over drugs, to include new veterinary drugs. It is under this law that "new veterinary drugs" were first introduced and defined as (w) "New veterinary drugs"vaccination. Means drugs intended for use for animals including any drug intended for use in animal feeds but not including animal feeds within the contemplation of the implementing rules and regulations. B. In 2009, R.A. No. 9711 was enacted reverting the name of BFAD to FDA. Section 4. This Act has the following objectives: (a) To enhance and strengthen the administrative and technical capacity of the FDA in the regulation of establishments and products under its jurisdiction; (b) To ensure the FDA's monitoring and regulatory coverage over establishments and products under its jurisdiction; and (c) To provide coherence in the FDA's regulatory system for establishments and products under its jurisdiction. On the other hand, The BAI was created on January 1, 1930 pursuant to Act 3639, to investigate study and report the cause of dangerous communicable diseases and the means of prevention, and in general, promote the development of the livestock industries. According to the DOJ opinion (Per Department Order No. 247, dated 28 April 2023), it stated that the BAI has no regulatory jurisdiction over veterinary drugs products and establishments. The authority to regulate veterinary drug products and establishment fall within the purview of the FDA. This authority includes the right to inspect, license, register, monitor, and conduct post-market surveillance of drugs, including veterinary drugs, to ensure their safety, potency, and quality. Due to the confusion of who are in charge, over the BAI and the FDA over veterinary products, many incoming shipments which are not necessarily ASF or Avian Influenza related drugs ended up seized by the Bureau of Customs unable to be released until now. This bureaucratic issue has disrupted the flow and supply of basic veterinary drugs to the swine, poultry and livestock industry putting it to unnecessary risk. Farmer's group blames black market vaccine for ASF spread, as of October there are new reports of ASF in Oriental Mindoro, Ilocos Sur, and Nueva Viscaya provinces, forcing their lgus to declare a state of calamity in their jurisdiction. Crucial Questions Surrounding the Unauthorized Sale and Use of African Swine Fever (ASF) Vaccine 1.We should clarify the role of BAI and the FDA on the veterinary products. Due to the confusion of who is in charge, the BAI and the FDA over veterinary products? 2.Why has KPP Powers Inc. Able to get FDA a special import permit to bring in a large volume of live vaccine in the country? KPP Powers admitted it still has to get an FDA certificate of product registration (CPR) as required by law, to legitimize its import and local distribution of the product. Have their products been certified safe and effective based on scientific trials? 3.Phase I February 2023 - May 2023, what is the result of this? How many were tested? What is the proof of these trials? Is there a third party that vouched for this or is it just the self-serving statement of KPP? 4.Phase 2, according to BAI started on May to October 2023, same question, who validated the results? How many were tested? 5.Does a BOC have a document of the number of vaccines that arrived and the dates of their arrival? 6.How do we protect the general public from the probable ill effect of the vaccine to both the hogs and the consumer of these hogs? Is there an indemnity or insurance? 7.What are the criteria for choosing a farm to be a participant in the trial? 8.Why is there a document entitled "Waiver and Confirmation of Participation AVAC ASF live attenuated vaccine being distributed by KPP Power Commodities Incorporated and BAI as a condition of using the product? Was this use for trial only or sale? If it is for trial why is BAI not on top of it or FDA, but a private entity? What is it for the private entity if the scheme is just for field trials? Are the trials for free to participating farms? Why are they doing it themselves and no independent third party? 9.For the DOJ, the question is was the precautionary principle, applied here? The hog farmers previously exposed to ASF, who are still vulnerable to the threat of damage by the virus exposed to a non- commercially approved "cure" by giving them false hope? Philippines' swine industry has lost more than P200 billion from ASF since 2019, with at least 50% of the total hog population affected by the disease. Many local farmers have lost their livelihood and life savings We want to get the opinion of all invited on this.