SP ZUBIRI-LED SENATE MISSION MEETS WITH KING OF SPAIN

Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri led Philippine senators in meeting with King Felipe VI of Spain at the Palacio de la Zarzuela in Madrid on Monday.

The King of Spain received the delegation for a private meeting at the palace to discuss how best to strenghten the friendship and partnership between the Philippines and Spain, particularly in the areas of trade and industry, security and defense, and people-to-people exchanges.

Zubiri said the meeting "marks another important milestone in our countries' deep and enduring friendship."

King Felipe emphasized that he finds an opportunity to build on the people-to-people exchanges between the two countries, especially given the vital presence of migrant Filipino workers in Spain.

Joining Zubiri in the delegation were Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, and Sens. Sonny Angara, Grace Poe, Pia Cayetano, Nancy Binay, JV Ejercito, and Mark Villar, and Philippine Ambassador to Spain Philippe Lhuillier and Spanish Ambassador to the Philippines Miguel Utray.

"With His Majesty's support, we hope to usher in a new era of revitalized Philippine-Spanish relations anchored on our shared history spanning five hundred years."