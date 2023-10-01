Press Release

October 26, 2023 ANC HEADSTART INTERVIEW OF SENATOR WIN GATCHALIAN'S WITH STANLEY PALISADA ON ODA IN INFRASTRUCTURE AND CYBERSECURITY ODA IN INFRASTRUCTURE Q: So much to talk about this morning, but first, China is losing interest in pursuing infrastructure projects in the Philippines, the Mindanao railway among others. Do you think this is a form of political pressure, especially if we need or you want these projects very badly? SEN. WIN: Stanley, in my opinion, this is a temporary setback. The most important issue in this deal with China is the feasibility and the financing charges that China is charging us through AIIB. I understand through our research that the interest rates are much higher than the Japan ODA or much higher than the Korean and or other ODAs that are being extended to the Philippines. So the bottom line here is that it's going to be much more costly to us, compared to other ODAs. So in other words, the feasibility of these projects will also be affected. And we will be paying for this. You have to remember, ODAs are still considered loans even though they're concessionary in nature. But they're still considered loans and the taxpayers will pay for it. So besides the geopolitical issues. Bottom line is, it's more expensive compared to other ODAs. Q: Okay, now, aside from losing interest, China is also citing, well the lingering political tensions with the Philippines in the West Philippine Sea as one of those reasons that are adding up to the burden.... Isn't it time now for the Philippines, you think, to reassess all China funded projects, both the existing ones and those in the pipeline from the previous administration to really rethink our position, see who is benefiting more from these projects and not because you mentioned earlier the interest rates are prohibitive and maybe disadvantageous to the Philippines. SEN. WIN: I understand, based on our research and also from news reports that none of the China funded projects actually pushed through or either delayed or a lot of them have financing issues meaning interest rates issues, again, we go back to the most important facet in this type of projects, the feasibility of it, and that hinge on the interest rate and the financing cost that is being charged to us. Japan, primarily Japan. Japan World Bank, ADB, these multilaterals and these funding institutions have a long history in funding the Philippines and they have successfully funded many projects in our country with concessionary interest rates and concessionary terms. So we have a very good relationship with them. So in other words, we can increase the amount that we are drawing from these institutions. But then again, going back to the China loans and China ODAs we don't have much experience with them. And there are a lot of these projects that are actually delayed. Again, the bottom line is it's much more expensive compared to the other money. Q: Okay, so really aside from the interests, what is advantageous to the Philippines, interest wise, relationship is also important is that what you're saying? SEN.WIN: And relationship, experience, as well as track record and the World Bank, ADB, JICA, even Korea, these have long history in the Philippines in funding big ticket projects. For example, the most complex that JICA is funding right now is the subway system, which is the most complex project that our country has ever undertaken and quite long in terms of tenure. So these types of complex projects can be best undertaken with institutions that have long dealt with the Philippines. Of course, we want to deal with all types of ODAs, ODAs coming from different countries. But if it's going to be expensive for us and the taxpayers will pay for it, we cannot just go along, just for the sake of going along we have to also review the feasibility and also how much financing costs cause at the end of the day that taxpayers will pay. And I understand from news reports and from research that China is still quite expensive. So again, besides the geopolitical issues, besides what's happening in the West Philippine Sea, the feasibility of the China ODA is not competitive as it is. Q: Now, these are important projects we're talking about the Mindanao railway project, the one linking the South is another railway project, I suppose, and the one North of Luzon. Now these are potential and very essential projects in terms of pushing economic activities in these areas. We understand these projects must still be pursued with ODAs from other countries. Are there moves now, to even pursue these responsibilities and arrangements? SEN. WIN: Railways is an important infrastructure for any country, especially for an agriculture country like ours. Transporting goods both raw materials and finished products takes up so much of the retail costs to the consumers. So if we can lower down logistics costs by having an efficient railway system that will be the best, especially in Luzon, where we all know that 60% of our economy comes from Luzon and the South Railway should be pursued. Although over the years, we already adopted it by building the south Luzon expressway, but then again for heavy cargo, the railway is still the best. Q: Okay, now we've tackled ODA with China, in terms of interest rates which are prohibitive, in terms of relationship also in the ongoing conflict, geopolitical conflict as well as experience. Let's now talk about the way we handle all of these ODA projects because there is a stratbase ADR Institute study, they recently presented it this year, warning that such projects must be thoroughly assessed as well from our side, that some form of better oversight must be done by the government if we are still to pursue these activities. Are we doing that as well? I mean, are you confident that the government has enough oversight over these deals? SEN WIN: That's a very good question, Stanley, in fact, we're in the middle of reviewing all of these ODA through the joint ODA Oversight Committee both in the house and in Congress. And just to put it simply, ODA projects are first studied by NEDA, to look at the feasibility, the funding, of course if it's beneficial to us, the Filipino people. Then it's funded, the department of finance negotiates for the funding, they negotiate for the terms of the funding and then the implementing agency implements it. So the first is we have to study very carefully the feasibility of this project, and over the years, the NEDA has approved a lot of projects, but the problem is when it comes to implementation. And we've detected so many ODA projects that have either encountered a lot of legal problems or bidding issues or implementation problems for example, delays, and we also detected a lot of feasibility problems, some of the projects are not feasible or not beneficial at all. These are the things that we need to study carefully. We have to remember regardless of the funding that we contract with the ODA, it's a concessional loan meaning we will pay it 20 years from now but it still forms part of the loan payments that we make every year and that's why we need to study very carefully whether it's feasible or not, then make sure that it's implemented properly one time or else their financing costs if it's delayed. Q: Okay, a bigger picture now, Senator Gatchalian, we're in the crossroads, times are changing. There are a lot of challenges in the economy globally and you have the geopolitical landscape also changing, this begs the question, is it not time for the Philippines to minimize its overdependence on maybe foreign loans for infrastructure? We need to be more resilient now with the sudden shifts in those fronts, economy and geopolitics. Well, we are indebted to other countries right now, more than we already are. And this is proving to be a disadvantage. How are you seeing this panning out? SEN. WIN: Stanley, we are very small, our economy is very small. And in order to grow fast, we need external sources. Whether it's investments, whether it's loans, whether it's capital raising or debt raising. Everything should be the fastest way to grow our economies to external sources. And having said that, if you just confine ourselves to domestic borrowing, there are two things that can happen, we will run out of private investments. At the same time the market is so small for the government to tap it. So this is where FDI comes into play. Of course, the best case scenario is to get investments rather than borrow for infrastructure or borrow for certain government projects. We invite them to invest; this is where PPP comes in. PPP is actually inviting foreign sources to come in and invest in infrastructure. But if that is not feasible, then we don't have any choice but to go into the market and borrow and this is where we have to be very prudent in terms of who to borrow from, how much is the cost, and of course, all these geopolitical considerations in place. Q: Okay, a pretty complicated landscape. SEN. WIN: Very complicated situation because all of these borrowings also have a certain level of geopolitical aspect, like, for example, Japan is a very close ally of ours and we have a long standing relationship with them. They've been very generous in terms of extending a lot of ODA loans to and the same with the European Union, it's not so big. But if we look at our portfolio, a lot of them come from allies of the Philippines. CYBERSECURITY Q: Okay, on another topic, cybersecurity, we have seen attacks on our government websites lately, which just reveals just how vulnerable our systems are from these attacks. Let's talk about enforcement first Senator Gatchalian, are you happy now, with the way we're pursuing the bad actors behind these attacks? SEN. WIN: Cyberattacks and all of these cyber threats are a clear and present danger. It's reality. It's going to be a norm for the next many, many years. And we need to prepare ourselves for that. The concerted attacks on the different government websites, is just an indication that we're vulnerable and they are people, whether state sponsored or non-state sponsored, that are going to do attacks for the next many times, and we need to be ready for this. And it also showed that our institutions are not ready, our capabilities are not ready. Even our own human resource is not ready. And this is where we need to develop through laws and policies. I filed that bill, it's called the Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Network wherein critical infrastructure would have to follow global standards in terms of protecting their concepts, even standards we don't have that. Q: Okay, let's talk about cyber defense. Do you agree we should do more or even spend more if you will, to improve cybersecurity and what steps are being done? You already mentioned that this has to be a concerted effort, very deliberate from the government, it is continuously evolving, something we can do in the next couple of years. So in terms of policy, what do you think will give us a better fighting chance against these attacks. When you talk about government policy and even laws. SEN. WIN: DICT, PNP, NBI they cannot do it. They cannot protect every single critical infrastructure in our country. When you say critical Infrastructure you're talking about water distribution utilities, 121 of them, you have the transmission lines, you have the water distribution company, you have banks who are considered critical infrastructure, airports. So all of these critical infrastructures cannot be protected by the DICT or PNP alone. The private sector needs to step up and it needs to organize themselves and come up with policies and standards to protect their own critical infrastructure and this is where the law will come in. Because the law will now mandate critical infrastructure operators to follow standards. And not only that, to come up with a plan and also dedicate a team or persons to implement that plan. Q: All right. Speaking of private sectors and the cyber world in the Philippines, South China Morning Post wrote about the hackers being easily broken into government websites one time using just plain password admin 123. You know, a very simple password for a government website and in the same articles also saying this reflects the authorities, Filipino authorities referred to a lack of attitude towards cybersecurity and even exposing some of the country's top military secrets on the dark web. How alarming is that? SEN. WIN: Stanley, I haven't read that article and haven't really analyzed that article. But that goes to show the level of appreciation in terms of cyber security in our country that even government employees, government leaders don't appreciate. They think cybersecurity is just on television or the movies, cybersecurity and cyberattacks they just think that it's just happening in the movies, but it's not, it's happening now. It's a real and present danger. Sometimes in our country we have this bad habit unless we're all affected rapidly, we don't do anything. And that's a bad habit that we need to shut off. That's why all of these attacks that we've seen, maybe it's not as bad as crippling our economy but we have to take that seriously and improve ourselves. And again, we need to enact laws that will involve the private sector, the government cannot do it alone. The DICT can't do it alone, with the budget that they have, it's impossible for them to protect everyone but the private sector can come up with policies and standards to protect critical infrastructures. Q: Okay, so you already brought up the budget. Now lastly, we're talking about resources that must come in. The same article is seeing the typical government agency is sloppy. This is a description from the article. The government is sloppy and lacks experts, lacking funding. Do you feel that more funding or budget will be needed or should be pushed for government agencies to patrol our cyberspace? SEN. WIN: I'll be realistic Stanley, more budget or an ideal budget will be quite impossible in the short term because it's a tug of war when we do budgeting. That's why we need to involve the private sector. And I keep repeating this because I see articles claiming that DICT but if you look at their budget for cybersecurity, and for protection of critical infrastructure, it's not so much. We're talking about huge companies that span across the countries. So that's why we need to change our track and make sure that these companies, private or public, should have certain standards, certain global standards that they should follow in terms of cyber protection and also come up with their own investment. In terms of protecting critical infrastructure and their companies.