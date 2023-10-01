STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON GRAB'S FARE CUT

Kaisa ako ng mga Grab riders at lahat ng riders sa iba't-ibang platforms sa laban nila para sa mas makatarungang fare matrix. These platform companies that engage in abusive practices have a lot of explaining to do.

A fare matrix establishes the base fare per delivery, to which the cost per kilometer is added. Kung magpapa-deliver ka, posibleng makamura ka ng P10 sa delivery fee, pero kakargahin iyon ng mga kuya o ate na rider.

Sa bagong fare matrix ng Grab, binaba ang minimum base fare mula P45 papuntang P35 at ang dagdag na bayad per kilometer mula P10 papuntang P7.

If the goal of this new fare matrix is to ease the burden on Grab's customers, it should not come at the expense of the platform's riders. Paano naging "fair and sustainable" ito, lalo na sa hirap ng buhay ngayon? Ito na ba talaga ang "most competitive earning potential" para sa mga riders?

Sa panahon ng patuloy na pagtaas ng mga bilihin, hindi tama na tatapyasan pa ang kita ng ating mga manggagawa, kahit pa gig workers sila, tulad ng ating mga riders. Maliit na nga ang kinikita nila noon pa, ngayon mas liliit pa?

Dagdag pa, may mga ulat rin na ang mga riders na nag-protesta laban sa bagong fare matrix ay sinuspinde diumano dahil sa safety concerns. If these are true, we must remind all ride-hailing platforms that their riders have a right to organize and air grievances.

This new dispute highlights the need to patch the gaps in our laws and policies so we can protect the rights of riders and all Filipinos in the gig economy. Patuloy ang aking pagtulak sa Senate Bill No. 1373 o ang POWERR (Protektadong Online Workers, Entrepreneurs, Riders and Raketera) bill, na naglalayong bigyan ng konkretong benepisyo at proteksyong legal ang mga nagtatrabaho sa gig economy.

Empowering the labor force doesn't only involve dispensing salary. We should also ensure job security and stability, especially for the underrepresented informal sector.

As one of the leading platforms in the country, Grab should uphold the principle of equal pay for equal work if they are to truly consider their overall business model a success.