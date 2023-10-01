Press Release

October 27, 2023 Gatchalian urges DOTr to ensure ease of travel for passengers ahead of expected exodus Senator Win Gatchalian urged the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to ensure a safe and hassle-free travel experience for passengers using air, land, or water transport systems, given the expected exodus of people from Metro Manila for the extended holiday period. Gatchalian emphasized the critical need for the DOTr to establish seamless coordination with major port authorities and bus terminals, along with the allocation of additional personnel to provide ample assistance to passengers and motorists. "This concerted effort aims to swiftly address and resolve any road and transport-related issues that may arise," said Gatchalian. Compared to previous 'Undas' seasons, more Filipinos are expected to travel to their respective provinces or tourist spots, including foreign destinations, to take advantage of the extended holiday break or to participate in the upcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections leading to All Saints Day and All Souls Day. When it comes to air travel, it is imperative to implement rigorous measures to prevent any recurrence of a bomb explosion, including robust security protocols, advanced detection technologies, and enhanced safety for both passengers and airport personnel, according to Gatchalian. A Molotov explosion at the open parking lot of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal (NAIA) 3 last September 23 damaged three private vehicles. The suspect has since been arrested and is facing charges in court. The senator added that similar measures to enhance the safety and security of passengers using maritime transport systems should also be adopted, including continuous maintenance of boats and vessels, the presence of life-saving equipment, and well-trained crew members to ensure that no accidents will happen. Regarding land travel, Gatchalian emphasized that the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) should address the usual vehicular bottlenecks that travelers experience during peak seasons. These include potential choke points along major toll roads, such as the South Luzon Expressway and North Luzon Expressway. He also encouraged toll road users to opt for Radio-frequency identification (RFID) system for toll payment and pre-load their accounts for a smoother and more convenient travel experience. Gatchalian hinikayat ang DOTr na tiyakin ang ligtas, madaling byahe ngayong mahabang bakasyon Hinimok ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang Department of Transportation (DOTr) na tiyaking ligtas at walang problema sa paglalakbay ang mga pasahero ng transportasyong panlupa, pandagat, at panghimpapawid, lalo na sa inaasahang dagsa ng tao palabas ng Metro Manila kasunod ng pinalawig na holiday period. Binigyang-diin ni Gatchalian ang kritikal na pangangailangan para sa DOTr na magtatag ng maayos na koordinasyon sa mga pantalan, paliparan, at mga bus terminal, kasama ang paglalaan ng karagdagang mga tauhan upang magbigay ng assistance sa mga pasahero at motorista. "Ang sama-samang pagsisikap na ito ay naglalayong matugunan nang mabilis ang anumang isyu o problema sa oras ng byahe," sabi ni Gatchalian. Kung ikukumpara sa mga nagdaang 'Undas', inaasahang mas maraming Pilipino ang magbibiyahe sa iba't ibang probinsya o tourist spots at sa ibang bansa ngayong taon para samantalahin ang pinahabang bakasyon dahil sa Barangay at Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections hanggang sa All Saints Day at All Souls Day. Pagdating sa mga airport, sinabi ni Gatchalian na kinakailangang magpatupad ng mahigpit na mga hakbang upang maiwasan ang nagdaang pagsabog ng bomba sa open parking ng Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 noong Setyembre 23. Ayon sa report, naaresto na ang suspek sa naturang pagsabog na nakapinsala ng tatlong pribadong sasakyan. Dagdag ni Gatchalian, kabilang sa mga hakbang na dapat ipatupad ang mas mahigpit na security protocols, mas advanced na detection technologies, at mas pinahusay na safety measures para sa mga pasahero at mga tauhan ng mga airport. Mas mahigpit rin, aniya, ang mga hakbang na dapat ipatupad sa mga seaport, kabilang ang tuloy-tuloy na maintenance ng mga sasakyang pandagat, pagkakaroon ng mga life-saving equipment, pati na ang mga well-trained na crew upang iwas aksidente. Pagdating naman sa land travel, binigyang-diin ni Gatchalian na dapat tugunan ng Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) ang karaniwang mga bottleneck ng sasakyan na nararanasan ng mga biyahero tuwing peak season. Kabilang dito ang mga inaasahang choke point sa kahabaan ng mga pangunahing toll road, tulad ng South Luzon Expressway at North Luzon Expressway. Hinikayat din ng senador na gumamit ng Radio-frequency identification (RFID) system para sa pagbabayad ng toll at i-pre-load ang kanilang mga account para sa mas maayos at mas maginhawang paglalakbay.