Press Release

October 31, 2023 Teacher's health journey highlights impact of Bong Go's Malasakit Centers in communities The Malasakit Centers program which was conceptualized and initiated by Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, has emerged as a significant refuge for Filipinos in distress, as illustrated by the narrative of Diana Grace Dimaano Bagonoc, a 31-year-old former Special Education (SPED) teacher from Sampaloc, Manila. Now faced with Chronic Kidney Disease Stage 5, Bagonoc's ordeal underscores the senator's persistent endeavor to alleviate the healthcare and financial burdens many citizens bear, through the establishment of Malasakit Centers nationwide. Diana recounted her painful and challenging journey, as well as the chain of events that led to her current health predicament. "Nagsimula po ito noong 2019 at ngayon po ay isa po akong pasyente ng National Kidney Transplant Institute (NKTI) na nagda-dialysis po," she narrated. As her debilitating ailment cut short her employment, Bagonoc confronted the harsh reality of escalating medical costs with dwindling financial resources. However, the intervention of the Malasakit Center at the NKTI in Quezon City during her ordeal manifested the significance of Go's initiative, a narrative she conveyed with a sense of gratitude. Bagonoc shared, "Nalaman ko ang Malasakit Center sa social worker... Ang pagkakaalam ko po ang nagtatag ng Malasakit Center ay si Senator Bong Go." According to Bagonoc, she was able to conveniently avail of medical assistance from various government programs through the Malasakit Center without having to go to different offices to seek help. "Kung wala pong Malasakit Center, hirap ako kung saan ako pupunta... Ang masasabi ko lang po kay Senator Bong Go ay maraming maraming salamat po sa tunay na malasakit po para sa mamamayang Pilipino. Kung hindi sa naitatag na Malasakit Center, wala na pong pag-asa yung ibang nangangailangan ng tulong. Maraming salamat po, mabuhay po kayo Senator Bong Go, mabuhay po kayo," she said. Malasakit Centers bring together representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO). These one-stop shops are designed to provide substantial support to economically disadvantaged patients, with an objective to significantly alleviate their hospital expenses through the collaborative efforts of agencies with medical assistance programs placed under one roof. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. At present, 159 Malasakit Centers are operational across the country, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. Having already aided over seven million Filipinos according to DOH, Go said, "Sa mga pasyente, lapitan niyo lang ang Malasakit Center dahil para 'to sa inyo. Kung may hospital bill kayo, nandiyan ang mga ahensya ng gobyerno na tutulong para mabayaran ito." Go said these centers serve as a testament to the government's commitment to healthcare accessibility. Each center is strategically located in select public hospitals to provide medical assistance for the local population's healthcare needs, particularly those less privileged. "Hindi po ako titigil sa mga programang makakabuti po sa ating mga kababayan, lalo na yung mga kapos sa buhay," assured the senator. "Sa totoo lang, pera naman ng taumbayan yan, ibinabalik lang sa kanila sa pamamagitan ng mabilis at maayos na serbisyo mula sa Malasakit Centers na handang tumulong sa kanilang pagpapagamot at magmalasakit sa kanilang pinagdadaanan," he added.