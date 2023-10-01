Press Release

October 31, 2023 Senator Mark Villar Encourages Public to Price Watch Undas Goods In time for the annual Undas this coming week, Senator Mark Villar urges the general public to be vigilant on the prices of usual products sold during the celebration of the All Saints and All Souls Day. Some of these products are flowers, candles, and food products which include but are not limited to bottled water, glutinous or sticky rice, and sugar. "Sa taunang paggunita natin ng Undas, mahalaga po na ating bantayan ang presyo ng mga bilihin para masiguro na ang ating mga mabibili, lalo na ang mga kandila at bulaklak, ay hindi lumalabag sa price guide ng DTI," Senator Mark emphasized. The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) recently conducted a surprise price monitoring activity in Dangwa Flower Market, one of the go-to places for Filipinos to shop for flowers for any occasion. Just a few days away from Undas, prices of flowers in Dangwa already increased by Php 30 to Php 200 depending on the type of flower and its arrangement. While there are no SRPs (Suggested Retail Price) for flowers, DTI appeals to vendors to maintain their fair prices. For candles and bottled water, however, DTI reminds the vendors to observe the SRPs. "Atin pong inaasahan ang pagdagsa ng maraming mamimili, kaya sana po ay wag nating abusuhin ang importanteng okasyon na ito para sa ating mga kapwa Pilipino. Tayo po ay kaisa ng DTI in appealing to our vendors to fairly sell their products ngayong Undas," Senator Mark added. In the following days leading to Undas, the DTI is set to conduct multiple price monitoring activities for other essential Undas products. As the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Trade, Commerce, and Entrepreneurship, Senator Mark Villar hopes that vendors will maintain the prices of flowers, candles, and other products within the SRP for a meaningful celebration of Undas. "Apart from a safe and orderly celebration of Undas, it is likewise important that we monitor the prices of these in-demand products. Mahalaga po na as we pay respect to our departed loved ones, tayo rin po ay maging mapanuri sa mga bilihin na ating gagamitin sa paggunita sa kanila," Senator Mark said. For complaints on prices of commodities, the general public can report to DTI Hotline 1384 or to any social media accounts of the agency.