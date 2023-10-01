Press Release

November 3, 2023 Bong Go continues efforts to promote workers' welfare as his team gives a boost to displaced workers in Duero, Bohol Senator Christopher "Bong" Go coordinated with local officials on Thursday, October 26, to provide various forms of assistance to displaced workers around the province including those in Duero, Bohol. The relief effort, which was conducted in collaboration with Mayor Al Taculad, took place at the San Antonio covered court in Duero, and benefitted 209 residents. Go's team distributed snacks and shirts to each beneficiary. Furthermore, the senator's staff also gave away shoes, and balls for basketball and volleyball to select recipients. These beneficiaries also qualified for temporary employment provided by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE). "Sa pamamagitan ng programa na ito, tayo ay nakatutulong sa mga manggagawang naapektuhan ng krisis at nagbibigay ng agarang tulong sa kanilang mga pangangailangan," Go said in a video message. "Patuloy po tayong magtutulungan upang mas mapabuti pa ang kalagayan ng ating mga disadvantaged at displaced workers. Magkasama tayo sa layuning ito na makabuo ng mas makatarungan at mas matatag na lipunan para sa lahat ng Pilipino," he added. To ensure that those who reside in rural areas lacking job opportunities can be supported and taken care of amid the economic challenges they face, Go also filed Senate Bill No. 420, which seeks to offer temporary employment to eligible members of low-income rural households who are ready to perform unskilled physical labor for a period of time if enacted into law. To promote workers' welfare, Go also filed SBN 1705, which proposes to increase the service incentive leave of private sector employees; and SBN 1707 which seeks to provide competitive remuneration and compensation packages to social workers in the country. He also filed SBN 2107, or the "Freelance Workers Protection Act", which seeks to provide protection and incentives for freelance workers. The measure aims to recognize the rights of freelance workers and ensure that they are protected and adequately compensated for their services. Last year, Go also filed SBN 1183, or the proposed "Media and Entertainment Workers' Welfare Act", which seeks to provide enhanced protection, security and incentives for media workers through additional health insurance package, overtime and night differential pay, and other benefits if enacted into law. In addition, the senator filed SBN 1184 which aims to further protect the welfare and interest of the country's delivery service riders. Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, also highlighted the medical assistance programs offered by the Malasakit Centers located at Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGMH) in Tagbilaran City and at Don Emilio del Valle Memorial Hospital in Ubay. Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, principally authored and sponsored by Go, aims to provide convenient access to medical assistance programs offered by the government through these centers. "Ang target po ng Malasakit Center ay ma-cover ang inyong billing. Kaya huwag po kayong mahihiyang lumapit sa Malasakit Center dahil para po yan sa inyo, mga kababayan kong Pilipino. At ngayon po, meron na po tayong 159 na Malasakit Centers sa buong Pilipinas na handang tumulong po sa inyo," explained Go. Go also mentioned that Super Health Centers are set to be established across the province. The Super Health Center will offer a range of healthcare services, including database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine, through which remote diagnosis and treatment of patients are made possible. Through the collective efforts of fellow lawmakers, local government units, and the Department of Health (DOH), sufficient funds have been allocated for 307 Super Health Centers in 2022 and 322 in 2023. DOH, as the lead implementing agency, identifies the strategic areas where they will be constructed. In Bohol, necessary funds have been allocated to construct Super Health Centers in Buenavista, Candijay, Dauis, Sagbayan, Talibon, Antequera, Balilihan, Bien Unido, Carmen, Panglao, Tagbilaran City, and Ubay. Lastly, Go cited the enactment of RA 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which he principally sponsored and is one of the authors in the Senate. The law mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals. It stands as a testament to the commitment of the government to uplift the nation's health infrastructure and bring actual medical services closer to the Filipino people. Go, also principally sponsored the passage of RA 11883 which converts GCGMH to Governor Celestino Gallares Multi-Specialty Medical Complex. To help contribute to the province's progress and improved connectivity, Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, likewise supported the construction of multipurpose buildings in Alicia, Anda, Balilihan, Batuan, Buenavista, Danao, Dimiao, Duero, Garcia Hernandez, Guindulman, Loay, Loon and Valencia; improvement of evacuation centers in Panglao, Anda, Balilihan, Carmen, Corella, Garcia-Hernandez and Valencia; installation of a water system in President Carlos P. Garcia; construction of the municipal slaughterhouse in Inabanga; and the acquisition and installation of solar-powered street lights in Getafe. On the same day, Go's team also distributed similar assistance to displaced workers in the towns of Alicia, Anda, Garcia Hernandez, Guindulman, Loboc, Carmen, Mabini, and Batuan. Last October 16, other displaced workers in Carmen and Batuan towns also received assistance from Go. On October 18, the senator also assisted displaced workers in Pilar.