Press Release

November 3, 2023 Bong Go assists MSMEs recovering from a fire incident in Davao City Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's recently provided assistance to micro-entrepreneurs who were affected by a recent fire incident in Barangay 21-C, Davao City in coordination with Barangay Captain Edmundo Altizo, Sr. Last Thursday, October 26, Go's team gave snacks, shirts, and vitamins to 43 beneficiaries. They also gave away a watch, balls for basketball and volleyball, and pairs of shoes to select recipients. Meanwhile, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) provided livelihood kits to qualified beneficiaries to empower them to kick-start their small businesses and help them recover from damages incurred by the fire. "Ang programang ito ay ating isinulong noong administrasyon ni dating pangulong Duterte at patuloy na sinusuportahan ngayon para matulungan ang ating maliliit na negosyante na naapektuhan ng sakuna at krisis," Go said in a video message. "Tuturuan ang mga benepisyaryo na magnegosyo at bibigyan ng negosyo kits para palaguin ito. Masarap sa pakiramdam kapag pinaghirapan at pinagpawisan mo ang iyong negosyo at napalago mo ito. Ang maayos na kabuhayan ang isa sa mga magiging susi sa pagginhawa ng pamumuhay ng iyong pamilya," he explained further. As a lawmaker, Go is advocating for the expansion of livelihood opportunities in rural areas as a fundamental strategy to aid the country in its recovery from the challenges presented by fires and other crises. A significant initiative among these efforts is the recent passage of Republic Act No. 11960, also known as the "One Town, One Product (OTOP) Philippines Act," which Go served as one of the authors and co-sponsors in the Senate. This law formalizes the OTOP Philippines Program, a strategic endeavor designed to foster the growth of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across the country. At the core of the program's goals is the utilization of local resources and the preservation of the diverse cultural heritage of the country. "Isinulong natin ang OTOP law to institutionalize and improve the One Town One Product program. Sa tulong ng batas na ito, ating pinapalakas ang mga lokal na negosyo sa bawat bayan at siyudad sa bansa. Ipinapaabot natin sa kanila ang suporta na kinakailangan nila upang mapanatili ang kanilang operasyon at maabot ang mas malawak na merkado," he explained. Go also pointed out that the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) is currently undergoing modernization following the enactment of RA 11589, also known as the BFP Modernization Act of 2021, which he primarily authored and co-sponsored. This Act is designed to enhance the BFP's ability to respond promptly and efficiently to fire-related incidents across the country. This will be achieved through the acquisition of new firefighting equipment, workforce augmentation, and the implementation of specialized training programs for firefighters, among other measures. In addition, the Act mandates BFP to organize monthly fire prevention campaigns and information dissemination efforts in collaboration with the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), as well as local government units (LGUs). Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, extended further support to individuals requiring hospital care. He urged them to access the services of the Malasakit Center located at the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) in the city. Go initiated the Malasakit Centers program in 2018 and was successful in institutionalizing the program through RA 11463, which he principally sponsored and authored in 2019. There are now 159 Malasakit Centers nationwide, which have assisted over seven million Filipinos, according to DOH. Go continues to display dedication to improving community-level healthcare accessibility. Together with fellow legislators and in collaboration with DOH and LGUs, they have actively pushed for the establishment of Super Health Centers throughout the country, eleven of which will be strategically located in Davao City. Super Health Centers will offer database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service; oncology centers; physical therapy and rehabilitation centers; and telemedicine, which makes remote diagnosis and treatment of patients possible. Go also highlighted the passage of RA 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, a law that he principally sponsored and is one of the authors in the Senate. This law mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals, serving as a concrete testament to the government's dedication to improving the country's healthcare infrastructure and making essential medical services more accessible to Filipinos. To help create more economic opportunities in the province, Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, likewise supported the construction of various multipurpose buildings and local roads, rehabilitation of water systems, drainage systems, and flood control structures in different barangays throughout the city, the construction of a 300-bed capacity infectious diseases building for SPMC and the acquisition of ambulances. Go's team also assisted 43 fire victims in the same barangay last October 24.