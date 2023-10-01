Poe on new DA Secretary

With the gargantuan tasks ahead, the new DA Secretary must have the focus, fortitude to get things done and genuine feeling for the sector.

Agriculture is a vital component of the economy, providing food on the table and sustaining the livelihood of millions.

Yet, it has been on a steady decline as a contributor to growth and employment generation.

As the first order of the day, we hope the new DA chief would take to heart the President's warning in his SONA against smugglers, hoarders and price fixers.

Kailangan din ng pangmatagalang programang magpapapataas sa produksyon sa agrikultura at mangangalaga sa kapakanan ng ating magsasaka.

Our hardworking farmers and fishers who bring food on the table must not go hungry and must not remain poor.