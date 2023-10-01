SENATOR ALAN PETER CAYETANO'S STATEMENT ON THE APPOINTMENT OF FRANCISCO LAUREL JR. AS AGRICULTURE SECRETARY

The appointment of Francisco Laurel Jr. as Agriculture Secretary is a timely one. It coincides with the budget hearings in the Senate, presenting an opportunity for Secretary Laurel to articulate his vision for the Department of Agriculture and the agriculture sector as a whole. I look forward to hearing his plans.

Secretary Laurel's appointment also comes at a critical time for the country as the agriculture industry faces pressing challenges, including persistent productivity issues and rising prices. These challenges pose a serious threat to our food security.

Through GOD'S Grace, our nation expects the new Secretary to use his experience and business acumen to develop a strategic roadmap that will drive innovation, enhance productivity, and create a more resilient and competitive agricultural landscape for the benefit of our farmers and our people.

We look forward to the positive impact of his leadership in revitalizing this crucial sector for our nation's prosperity.