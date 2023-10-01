CHIZ COMMENDS PBBM FOR APPOINTING FULL-TIME AGRICULTURE CHIEF

Sen. Chiz Escudero on Friday (November 3) welcomed the appointment of businessman Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. as agriculture secretary, as he lauded President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. for relinquishing the Cabinet portfolio he has held since he was elected into office last year.

According to Escudero, President Marcos' appointment of a full-time secretary who is knowledgeable of the industry and its challenges bodes well to the agriculture sector.

"I commend PBBM for finally choosing a full-time secretary in agriculture. His choice has extensive exposure and knowledge in fishing and agriculture," the veteran legislator said in a brief statement.

"I congratulate Secretary Laurel on his appointment, wish him well and look forward to working with him." He described Laurel as "sincere, honest and hardworking"

It will be recalled that on numerous occasions, Escudero has been urging President Marcos to appoint a permanent agriculture secretary since as Chief Executive, he cannot fully devote his time to the agency as he attends to other pressing matters of national concerns.

Prior to his appointment, Laurel served as president of Frabelle Fishing Corp. from 1985 to October 31, 2023. He was also a member of the agriculture sector group of the Private Sector Advisory Council (FSAC) of President Marcos.

The incoming agriculture chief also held positions in various companies including president of the Frabelle Shipyard Corp.; chairman of Westpac Meat Processing Corp.; director of Frabelle Properties Corp.; and president of Markham Resources Corp., among others.