November 4, 2023 Bong Go lauds successful conduct of BSKE as he urges newly elected barangay officials to focus on mandate and serve the people well In an interview after casting his vote, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go conveyed his gratitude towards the individuals and entities responsible for the smooth and successful conduct of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE). On Monday, October 30, Go exercised his right to vote in the barangay elections at precinct no. 1658A of the Buhangin Central Elementary School SPED Center in Davao City. "Nagpapasalamat tayo sa mga teachers, sa mga principals, sa mga school officials natin na nagboluntaryong tumulong po na magkaroon tayo ng tahimik at maayos na eleksyon," he said. "Ngayong tapos na ang eleksyon, magkaisa tayo para sa ikabubuti ng ating mga komunidad. Sa mga natapos na ang termino, sa mga magsisimula pa lang ang termino, at sa mga patuloy na magsisilbi sa kanilang mga komunidad, salamat po sa inyong dedikasyon sa paglilingkod sa bayan," he added. Go also took this opportunity to remind the newly elected barangay officials of their fundamental duty to prioritize the needs and welfare of their constituents. "Congratulations sa lahat ng mga nanalo sa nakaraang barangay and SK elections. Ang hamon ko sa inyo ay unahin palagi ang interes at kapakanan ng inyong mga nasasakupan nang may tunay na pagmamahal at malasakit sa kapwa," Go said. "As you enter public service, always remember that public office is a public trust. Alagaan niyo yung ibinigay na tiwala ng ating mga kababayan sa inyong lahat," he added. He underscored the value of entrusting responsible individuals, who genuinely care for the Filipino people, with barangay positions. "Importante po itong barangay kaya dapat nating i-exercise ang ating karapatan na bumoto at pumili ng mga opisyales na nagmamahal at nagmamalasakit para sa ating mga kababayan," Go said referring to barangay officials. Go then elaborated on the critical role played by the barangays in the delivery of services in the communities, being frontliners and the first point of contact for citizens in times of need. "Ang barangay po ang nagdadala ng frontline services sa ating mga kababayan. Sila po 'yung nilalapitan nating lahat tuwing may kailangan ng tulong ukol sa mga suliranin sa komunidad tulad ng kalamidad at sakuna," said Go. "Kayo rin ang mas nakakaalam sa mga araw-araw na pangangailangan ng inyong mga nasasakupan---mula sa pambayad sa ospital, libing, sunog, baha, lindol, seguridad, at iba pa. At bilang inyong senador, tutulong ako sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya," he added. When asked about the conduct of elections, Go provided positive feedback on the peaceful nature of the elections in Davao City. He further expressed hope that the citizens have chosen candidates who are responsible and genuinely concerned about the welfare of the people. In a bid to strengthen barangay governance, Go has filed Senate Bill No. (SBN) 197, or the Magna Carta for Barangays. He said that policymakers must first be able to strengthen and support the basic unit of government at the barangay level to be able to promote good governance and bring public services closer to those in need. "If this proposal is passed into law, barangay officials may hopefully be given benefits similar to regular government employees. Moreover, if approved, it also aims to allocate sufficient resources for the improvements of public services at the barangay level," he explained. Meanwhile, Go also filed SBN 427 or the Barangay Health Workers Compensation Bill. If enacted into law, the proposal seeks to provide Barangay Health Workers (BHWs) a monthly honorarium, coupled with other benefits such as allowances, job security, consistent training, and opportunities for skill development. Go also continues to exert efforts to bridge the gap between government employees serving at the grassroots and those at the national level. "Napakaimportante po ng barangay level services, sila 'yung nagdadala ng serbisyo sa mga kababayan natin dahil hindi naman lahat maasikaso ng LGUs 'yan, ng mayor, ng governor. Importante talaga na sa barangay level nagsisimula ang magandang pamamalakad ng gobyerno," he mentioned.