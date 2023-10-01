Press Release

November 4, 2023 Bong Go to Sangguniang Kabataan officials: "Be exemplary leaders being the future of our nation" Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, in an interview on Monday, October 30, urged Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) leaders to set a good example among the youth as he stressed the importance of value-driven leadership for the future generations of the country. Go emphasized the potential of SK officials as budding leaders amid the recent conduct of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE). "Sa mga kabataan, kayo po ang kinabukasan ng bayang ito. Malay n'yo kayo po ang maging senador, maging congressman, maging mayor, mga barangay captain, o presidente ng bansa someday," said Go. He underscored the significant journey that begins with their experience as SK members, which is a stepping stone to larger leadership roles in the future. The senator also recognized them as the nation's hope and encouraged them to continue fostering love for country and service for the people, which will propel them to great heights in their future endeavors. "Sa mga SK naman, kinabukasan kayo ng ating bayan at malayo po ang inyong mararating basta unahin n'yo lang po ang pagmamahal at pagseserbisyo sa kapwa ninyo kabataan nang may buong husay at katapatan. Iyan po ang tandaan ninyo parati, unahin ang interes ng tao, interes ng bayan," he said. Go congratulated the winners and reminded them of the paramount responsibility that comes with public service. He reiterated that public office is a public trust, which means elected officials should prioritize the welfare of their constituents above all. "As you enter public service, remember that public office is a public trust. Alagaan ninyo 'yung ibinigay na tiwala po ng ating mga kababayan sa inyong lahat," reminded Go. Earlier, Go reaffirmed the need to empower barangays as the country's primary unit of governance as he vowed to continue pushing for measures that would provide barangay officials more opportunities to develop their capabilities as well as provide them the benefits they deserve. Go maintained that barangay officials should get comparable benefits to those provided to other government employees in recognition of their efforts to serve their constituents. This led him to file Senate Bill No. (SBN) 197, which proposes the creation of a Magna Carta for Barangays. The senator also filed SBN 427 which mandates the provision of allowances and incentives to barangay health workers, as well as security of tenure and other benefits if passed into law. Go reiterated that barangay personnel bear a heavy responsibility to help spur development in their locality. "Tulad ng ibang kawani ng gobyerno, dapat ay ma-recognize at mabigyang importansiya ang kanilang mahalagang papel sa ating komunidad," said Go. To promote the welfare of youth leaders, Senator Go co-authored Republic Act No. 11768, reforming the Sangguniang Kabataan and provides for monthly honoraria and other benefits for SK leaders. Under the Act, 10% of the general fund of barangays must be allocated for their SK. The funds, which will be used for youth development and empowerment programs, must be paid in lump-sum by the Sangguniang Barangay.