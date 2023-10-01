Press Release

November 6, 2023 Gatchalian bill on basic education sector's digital transformation to support "DepEd Digi-Ed" To support the realization of the Department of Education (DepEd) Digital Education 2028 or DepEd Digi-Ed, Senator Win Gatchalian said he will pursue his proposal for the digital transformation of the basic education sector. Under DepEd Digi-Ed, which was unveiled at the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry's (PCCI) 49th Philippine Business Conference and Expo, DepEd will pursue the provision of School-Wide WiFi nationwide with the help of different service providers. While at least 2,000 schools are being provided with satellites for Wi-Fi internet connectivity, 25 schools were already chosen to test the proof of concept of the US company Starlink, according to Vice President and Secretary of Education Sara Duterte. Gatchalian's Digital Transformation of Basic Education Act (Senate Bill No. 383) aligns with Republic Act No. 10929 or the Free Internet Access in Public Places Act. Under the proposed measure, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) will be mandated to fast-track the installation, deployment, and activation of free public Wi-Fi in all public basic education institutions. The proposed measure also mandates DepEd to push schools to enhance and strengthen the capacity of their information and communications technology (ICT) to implement distance learning. Under the measure, the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) will assist both the DepEd and the DICT on the use of science, technology, and innovation. This is to improve traditional teaching and learning processes and boost the basic education sector towards the Fourth Industrial Revolution. "Hindi na natin maiiwasan ang paggamit ng teknolohiya sa pag-aaral at pagtuturo, lalo na't naging malinaw sa atin ang mga aral noong kasagsagan ng pandemya. Sinusuportahan natin ang pagpapalawak ng paggamit ng teknolohiya sa DepEd, kaya naman patuloy nating isusulong ang mga panukalang batas na magpapalaganap ng inobasyon sa pag-aaral at pagtuturo," said Gatchalian, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education. Panukalang batas ni Gatchalian sa digital transformation susuporta sa "Digi-Ed" ng DepED Kasunod ng paglulunsad ng Digital Education 2028 o Digi-Ed ng Department of Education (DepEd), muling isinulong ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang kanyang panukalang batas para sa digital transformation sa sektor ng edukasyon na susuporta sa naturang programa ng DepEd. Sa ilalim ng DepEd Dig-Ed na inilunsad sa 49th Philippine Business Conference and Expo ng Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), sinabi ng DepEd na sisikapin nito ang pagkakaroon ng School-Wide WiFi sa buong bansa sa tulong ng iba't ibang service providers. Dalawang libong mga paaralan ang nabigyan na ng satellite para sa Wi-Fi internet connectivity at 25 na paaralan naman ang napili para subukan ang proof of concept ng American company na Starlink, ayon kay Vice President at Secretary of Education Sara Duterte. Nakahanay ang Digital Transformation Digital Transformation of Basic Education Act (Senate Bill No. 383) sa Republic Act No. 10929 o ang Free Internet Access in Public Places Act. Sa ilalim ng naturang panukala, magiging mandato sa Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) na pabilisin ang paglalagay ng libreng public Wi-Fi sa lahat ng mga pampublikong paaralan. Nakasaad din sa panukalang batas na dapat paigtingin ng DepEd ang pagpapatatag sa kakayahan ng mga paaralan pagdating sa kanilang information and communications technology (ICT) upang magpatupad ng distance learning. Sa ilalim din ng panukalang batas, magiging mandato sa Department of Science and Technology (DOST) na tulungan ang DepEd at DICT sa paggamit ng agham, teknolohiya, at inobasyon para gawing moderno ang pag-aaral at pagtuturo, at upang ihanda ang sektor ng edukasyon para sa Fourth Industrial Revolution. "Hindi na natin maiiwasan ang paggamit ng teknolohiya sa pag-aaral at pagtuturo, lalo na't naging malinaw sa atin ang mga aral noong kasagsagan ng pandemya. Sinusuportahan natin ang pagpapalawak ng paggamit ng teknolohiya sa DepEd, kaya naman patuloy nating isusulong ang mga panukalang batas na magpapalaganap ng inobasyon sa pag-aaral at pagtuturo," ani Gatchalian, Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education.