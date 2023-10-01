Press Release

November 6, 2023 Senator Mark Villar Pushes For Filipino Journalists' Protection In The Midst of Recent Broadcaster Killing Senator Mark Villar pushes the need for increased protection of Filipino journalists through the filing of Senate Bill No. 2335 or the Journalist Protection Act in light of the recent killing of a radio broadcaster while airing his program last November 5. "I filed this bill because I recognize the hazard that comes with the journalism profession. Yet, it still comes as disheartening to know the killing of Mr. Juan Jumalon while practicing his profession," Senator Mark said. The country was devastated when the news of the killing of Mr. Jumalon, most popularly known as DJ Johnny Walker of Gold FM 94.7 Calamba in Misamis Occidental, was released. It has been reported that he was gunned down by unidentified attackers within his own radio booth in broad daylight, prompting the recording of this heinous act through the livestream of his show, where he should've been working in the solace of knowing that he is safe in his workplace. "Ako po ay lubos na nakikiramay sa mga naiwang kapamilya at kaibigan ni Mr. Jumalon. Hindi po dapat nararanasan ng ating mga kababayan ang pagkawala ng kanilang mga mahal sa buhay while practicing their profession. As a legislator, I will seek measures that may protect our journalists," Senator Mark added. Mr. Jumalon is the fourth journalist who has been killed during the past year of the current administration. Senator Mark filed SB No. 2335 in hopes to provide additional insurance coverage such as disability and death benefits, and reimbursement of medical costs for journalists and employees of media entities. "Through this bill, we are hoping to extend our help to journalists and their families in bridging the costs and burden of disabilities and worst, death, in this field," Senator Mark said. Senator Mark recognizes the invaluable role that journalists play in society. Currently, the bill has already been referred to the proper Senate Committee and is awaiting further legislative actions.