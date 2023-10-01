STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON THE DEATH OF BAYBAY NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL'S PEEJAY MONTERO

I strongly condemn the killing of Peejay Montero, a teacher at Baybay National High School, who was stabbed inside the school premises. Such acts of violence should have no place in our schools, which we consider zones of peace and safe spaces for our students and teachers.

I urge the Philippine National Police and other law enforcement authorities, as well as the local government of Baybay City, to exhaust all measures to quickly apprehend the suspects and bring them to justice. I also extend my most heartfelt condolences to the Baybay National High School family and Peejay's loved ones. I join them in their quest for justice and call on the Department of Education (DepEd) to extend assistance to Peejay's bereaved family.

Moving forward, I will continue working with our different stakeholders, including the DepEd, local government units, and communities to ensure the safety of our schools. Hindi natin palalagpasin at hahayaang manaig ang karahasan sa ating mga paaralan.