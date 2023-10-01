Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the issuance of Warrant of Arrest vs Socorro cult leaders

Bilang na ang mga araw ng mga nagdidiyos-diyosan. Senyor Agila, Mamerto Galanida, and their ilk, if convicted, deserve to go to jail.

The criminal activities the cult leaders carried out are beyond despicable. They preyed on the weak, abusing the most vulnerable members of their community, including women, children, and the elderly. Walang pinipili, lahat inaabuso't inaalipusta.

As author of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act and the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act, I am pleased to witness how our laws have been put to their necessary use.

I thank the Department of Justice for their expeditious investigation on the issue. It was only last September that I delivered my privilege speech exposing the cult's vile and harmful practices, and less than two months later, the culprits are already facing charges in court and warrants of arrest have been issued against 13 individuals.

Isa ito sa mga patunay na ang ating mga pag-iimbestiga sa Senado ay may pinupuntahan. Hindi kami naglalaro at nagbibiruan lang dito, tulad ng mga sinasabi ng iba.

My deep gratitude goes to the victim-survivors of this cult, especially the children, and all those who courageously shared their stories in our investigation, no matter how difficult. Ang tapang nila ang nagbibigay lakas hindi lang sa kaso, kundi pati sa amin sa Senado.