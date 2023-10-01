Senator Mark Villar Joins The 10th Year Commemoration of the Onslaught of Yolanda

Senator Mark Villar joins the 10-year commemoration of the onslaught of Typhoon Yolanda in Tacloban City, it was November 8, 2013 when one of the strongest typhoons hit the Philippines.

"Ako po ay lubos na nakikiramay sa mga kaibigan at pamilya ng mga nasawi sa Typhoon Yolanda. Sampung taon na po ang nakalipas but I know that the pain of losing your loved ones and your homes still brings great agony to all of you," Senator Mark said.

Senator Mark joined President Bongbong Marcos, House Speaker Martin Romualdez, Sen. Francis Tolentino, Tacloban City Mayor Alfred Romualdez, and other officials in the traditional mass at the Tacloban City Convention Center.

Typhoon Yolanda, with the international name Haiyan, has caused major damage in the Visayan region as its wind speed reached 315 kilometers per hour and brought deadly storm surges that swept poor coastal communities. It was reported that over 6,300 were killed, while thousands are still missing to this day.

"It's been 10 years mula ng nanalasa ang Bagyong Yolanda. Yet, the memories of the tragedy still lingers. To all the people of Tacloban, you can rely on my support for the rehabilitation and aid programs of the government para sa tuluyang pagbangon ng ating mga kababayan dito sa Tacloban," Senator Mark said.

As former DPWH Secretary, Senator Mark Villar continued typhoon-resilient infrastructure in Tacloban such as the Leyte Tide Embankment which will serve as protection against storm surges and lessen the effects of super typhoons.

President Bongbong Marcos also thanked all stakeholders including the private sector and international community for all their help during the onslaught of typhoon Yolanda.