Press Release

November 10, 2023 Cayetano: Better to tweak the old curriculum than continue K-12 with dismal quality Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Thursday said it is much better to have a tweaked version of the country's old curriculum than stick with K-12 and continue to experience a dismal quality of education. "Do we want to have the form na K-12 tayo pero ganyan kababa ang quality [of education], or do we take the criticism na hindi tayo K-12 pero mataas naman ang quality? If you ask me, I'd rather not have K-12 pero higher quality," Cayetano said during the plenary debate on the proposed 2024 budget of the Department of Education (DepEd). The independent senator said in the first place, K-12 has not even been "proven to be better," citing Cuba as a country with fewer school years but with "very good educational systems." Cayetano said the main culprit in the learning poverty in the Philippines is the decrease in school hours over the past years under K-12. He cited the latest World Bank report on the quality of education in the East Asia and the Pacific region which showed that nine out of 10 Filipino children cannot read and understand simple, age-appropriate reading material by age 10. Upon Cayetano's questioning, DepEd said more than 2,800 out of 47,000 schools nationwide do double, triple, or even quadruple shifting schedules. This means students only get to learn at school for a maximum of six hours a day, compared to eight hours under the old curriculum. "For me, one thing that will return us to the right path is having enough time for the learners to actually learn," he said. Cayetano also said the lack of resources is hindering DepEd from fulfilling K-12's promise of producing senior high school graduates who are either employable or better prepared for higher education. He said the lack of resources was one of the reasons he was one of only two senators who opposed the approval of K-12 in 2013. "I opposed that (K-12) saying mas gusto ko naka-Volkswagen tayo na hindi nasisiraan at maganda kaysa naka-Mercedes Benz na sira-sira at wala naman tayong pambili ng spare parts," he said. Cayetano said while most other countries implement K-12, it is important to study the matter more carefully and see if it is really applicable in the Philippines. "(There are) all these international studies, but we have to look at what works for the Filipinos," he said. Cayetano: Palakasin ang dating curriculum kaysa ipagpatuloy ang K-12 Sinabi ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Huwebes na mas mainam pang pagandahin ang lumang curriculum kaysa ipagpatuloy ang K-12 kung saan mababa naman ang kalidad ng edukasyon sa bansa. "Do we want to have the form na K-12 tayo pero ganyan kababa ang quality [of education], or do we take the criticism na hindi tayo K-12 pero mataas naman ang quality? If you ask me, I'd rather not have K-12 pero higher quality," wika ni Cayetano sa plenary debate ng panukalang 2024 budget ng Department of Education (DepEd). Giit ng independent senator, hindi naman napatunayang mas mainam ang K-12. Ibinigay niyang halimbawa ang Cuba, na aniya'y may magandang educational system kahit na mas kaunti ang taon ng pag-aaral bago ang kolehiyo. Ayon kay Cayetano, ang pangunahing dahilan ng learning poverty sa Pilipinas ay ang pagbabawas ng school hours ng mga bata sa mga nakalipas na taon sa ilalim ng K-12. Binanggit niya ang pinakahuling ulat ng World Bank tungkol sa kalidad ng edukasyon sa East Asia at Pacific region, na nagsabing siyam sa bawat 10 batang Pilipino ay hindi nakakabasa at nakakaintindi ng simple, at age-appropriate na babasahin sa edad na 10. Sa bahagi ng DepEd, sinabi nito na mahigit 2,800 sa 47,000 paaralan sa buong bansa ang may double, triple, o quadruple na shifting schedule. Ibig sabihin, hindi hihigit sa anim na oras lang ang inilalagi ng mga bata sa paaralan, kumpara sa walong oras sa ilalim ng lumang curriculum. "For me, one thing that will return us to the right path is having enough time for the learners to actually learn," wika ni Cayetano. Dagdag niya, ang pangako ng K-12 ay "employable" na ang mag-aaral pagka-graduate nila sa senior high school, o kaya ay mas handa na para sa kolehiyo. Pero hindi ito matupad-tupad ng DepEd dahil kulang ang ahensya sa pondo at ibang resources. Aniya, ito ang isa sa mga dahilan kung bakit isa siya sa dalawa lamang na senador na tumutol sa pag-apruba ng K-12 noong 2013. "I opposed that (K-12) saying mas gusto ko naka-Volkswagen tayo na hindi nasisira at maganda kaysa naka-Mercedes Benz na sira-sira at wala naman tayong pambili ng spare parts," aniya. Sinabi ni Cayetano kahit pa karamihan sa ibang mga bansa ay nagpapatupad ng K-12, mahalagang pag-aralan nang mabuti ang usapin at tingnan kung talagang naaangkop ito sa Pilipinas. "(There are) all these international studies, but we have to look at what works for the Filipinos," aniya.