Sen. Tolentino joins Hane Fest 2023, sees Tanay becoming a major tourist destination

TANAY, RIZAL -- Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino joined this year's Hane Festival in Tanay on Friday to celebrate the municipality's 417th founding anniversary.

During his keynote speech, Tolentino lauded the municipality's leadership for shepherding Tanay in its bid to become a center of tourism, as reflected by its awards.

"Bihira rin po iyong naghahakot nang napakaraming awards tungkol sa tourism. Nagpapatunay lang po iyan na mahusay ang inyong liderato," he said.

As a long time mayor of Tagaytay City, a major tourist destination in the Philippines, Sen. Tol likewise said Tanay can be the same especially with its resemblances with Tagaytay.

"Nakikinita ko po balang-araw, ang bayan ng Tanay ay isang magiging maunlad at sentro ng turismo," The Senator remarked.

On its 417th anniversary, Tolentino sees a bright future for Tanay in the years ahead.

"Ang dami na pong senyales ng kaunlaran. Hindi lang iyong imprastruktura, ang dami na pong mga senyales ng inyong patutunguhan. Nakikinita ko po kayo ay nasa tamang direksyon," he further concluded.