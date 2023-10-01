STATEMENT OF SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON CHINA'S LATEST UNPROVOKED ACTS OF COERCION AND DANGEROUS MANEUVERS VS PH RESUPPLY VESSEL

Our government should seriously consider heeding the adopted Senate Resolution No. 79 which recommends several courses of action, one of which is the filing of a resolution before the United Nations General Assembly to call for the cessation of all activities that harass Philippine vessels and violate our established rights in the West Philippine Sea.

In a show of solidarity, my colleagues and I crossed party lines in unanimously passing this resolution which calls out China for its repeated incursions in the WPS and incessant harassment of Filipino fishermen, patrol vessels, and resupply mission teams.

Recent developments involving China's unlawful acts and increasing aggression against our vessels are leaving us with no other recourse but to take appropriate action in asserting and securing our sovereign rights over our exclusive economic zone.

China should be made to stop its illegal activities.

We have, countless times already, employed diplomatic modes in dealing with China insofar as exercising our sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction over the WPS. We have always been guided by the rule of law in claiming our maritime entitlements.

Sa hindi na mabilang na insidente sa WPS, hindi ni minsan tayo gumawa ng mga hakbang gaya ng mga pambu-bully nila sa atin. At minsan na rin nasabi ni Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, sa isang virtual forum ng Chinese embassy sa Manila noong January 17, na: "This is not a proper way for neighbors to treat each other."