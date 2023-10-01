Press Release

November 11, 2023 Bong Go refutes allegations linking former president Duterte in destabilization plots: "Hindi siya gagawa ng hindi naaayon sa batas" Senator Christopher "Bong" Go strongly refuted allegations linking former president Rodrigo Duterte to destabilization plots. He categorically denied these unfounded rumors, calling it 'malicious fake news' whose intent is to sow hatred between the current administration and the previous president. "Sa mga nagpapakalat ng fake news na 'yan, gusto lang po nilang siraan at intrigahin ang relasyon ng kasalukuyang administrasyon, 'yung kanyang relationship with (former) president Duterte. Hindi po ganu'n si (dating) pangulong Duterte sa pagkakakilala ko sa kanyang pagkatao noon pa man," he said in an interview after his visit to the Island Garden City of Samal, Davao del Norte on Saturday, November 11. The Senator also explained that Duterte is not the type to even consider instigating a coup against the government given the latter's untarnished legal experience and utmost respect for the law. "Abogado po ang ating (dating) pangulo at alam naman po niya ang kanyang ginagawa. At sa pagkakaalam ko, hindi 'yan gagawa nang hindi ayon sa batas. At kung sinuman po ang nagpapakalat ng fake news na 'yan ay sila po ang dapat managot. Dati pong pangulo si pangulong Duterte, alam n'ya po ang batas at sinusunod n'ya po ang batas," Go asserted. "Knowing him, hindi po siya papasok sa mga ganu'ng destabilization plot," Go added. The unfounded rumors surrounding Duterte's alleged involvement came after news about Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner, Jr. who reportedly disclosed the supposed destabilization move against the Marcos administration that implicated retired military officers. However, the AFP later clarified that Brawner was "misquoted." In his radio program over Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI), former president Duterte wondered how he became entangled in an alleged scheme to destabilize the government. Duterte vehemently denied any involvement in the alleged anti-Marcos administration plot. "I really do not know how I was dragged into this, but you know, as a former employee of the government, I remember talking to some retired generals," Duterte said earlier. "Ang sinabi ko lang doon as long as there is no serious issue of corruption. Sabi ko what would bring the government down the drain ay kung malaman ng tao na ang pera nila ay ginagastos mo para sa sarili mo, that is what I told the military," the former president added. In response to these allegations, Go, who served as Special Assistant to the former president, expressed his disappointment over said claims, labeling them as baseless and lacking any credible evidence. "Alam po 'yan ng Armed Forces, sila po ang nakakaalam niyan. Mayroon naman po tayong intelligence community, sila po ang nakakaalam kung may kinalaman si dating pangulong Duterte sa mga nagpapakalat ng mga fake news na 'yan," Go expressed. "And I'm sure, kilala ko po si dating Pangulong Duterte at hindi niya po style 'yung ganu'n. Nirerespeto n'ya po ang democracy, nirerespeto n'ya po ang chain of command at will of the people," he explained.