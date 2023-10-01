SP ZUBIRI'S STATEMENT ON THE RECENT WATER CANNON VS PHL RESUPPLY SHIP IN WPS

I register my strong condemnation against the recent attack perpetrated by Chinese ships on Philippine vessels out on a resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre in its outpost in Ayungin Shoal.

In this latest incident, we again see China as a bully: using size and brute strength to illegally encroach upon our EEZ and enforce a baseless right to drive away our protectors.

But water cannons and blockades will not dampen the will and resolve of our Navy and our Coast Guard to protect our exclusive economic zone in the West Philippine Sea.

We remind the Chinese Coast Guard that no amount of aggression can undo the fact that the Chinese government's claims to the WPS have already been invalidated by the Permanent Court of Arbitration.

They cannot justify their aggression under the guise of "defense," when their ships are clearly and disproportionately larger and more advanced than ours.

I commend our Navy and Coast Guard for continuously standing their ground and asserting our right in our own EEZ. Bear in mind that your Philippine Senate is behind you 100%.