Press Release

November 12, 2023 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON THE DEATHS OF TWO TAGUIG STUDENTS With a heavy heart, I join in the mourning of classmates, teachers, and loved ones of the two female students whose lifeless bodies were discovered in a room inside the premises of Signal Village National High School, Taguig City on Friday night. While the local government of Taguig City, the Department of Education, the Philippine National Police, and the Scene of the Crime Operatives already initiated investigations, I urge them to expedite the process and ensure accuracy in unraveling the circumstances surrounding this tragedy. In the meantime, I plead that the public avoid sharing unverified information that may lead to more confusion during this difficult time. Let us respect and allow the loved ones of the departed to grieve without our unsolicited intrusion, but let us also reflect on how we can all help in building kinder and loving communities. Simultaneously, I feel the greatest sense of urgency in combating the mental health crisis engulfing our schools. The Senate has already approved the Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act (Senate Bill No. 2200) on third and final reading last September. Patuloy nating pagsisikapang maitaguyod ang kaligtasan at kapakanan ng mga mag-aaral pagdating sa usapin ng mental health.