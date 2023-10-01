Press Release

November 13, 2023 Gatchalian urges BIR to keep a tight rein on issuance of TIN IDs Senator Win Gatchalian has urged the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) to keep a tight rein on the issuance of tax identification number (TIN) IDs following a discovery that such IDs are being obtained by Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) involved in various criminal activities to legitimize the employment status of their workers. According to Gatchalian, the BIR issues TIN IDs without photos, allowing such IDs to lend some form of validity to the identity of individuals involved in criminal activities. "Since criminal syndicates are able to obtain government IDs such as TIN IDs, foreign nationals supposedly working for POGOs but are actually involved in organized crimes, are able to stay in the country and work for various POGOs fronting for criminal syndicates," the lawmaker emphasized. "It's time to change those antiquated IDs," Gatchalian told a hearing conducted by the Senate Committee on Women, after Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) Undersecretary Gilbert Cruz claimed the agency obtained verification that the TIN IDs concerned were part of the BIR database. The revelation underscores the critical need for the BIR to revisit its ID issuance processes, incorporating updated security measures and comprehensive identification features, said Gatchalian. Aside from TIN IDs, police authorities also recovered Philhealth IDs, Certificates of Alien Registration, Alien Employment Permits, and police clearances at Smart Web Technology, an establishment provisionally licensed by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR). Smart Web's POGO hub in Pasay City was found to have a prostitution den and a torture chamber. Aside from prostitution, Smart Web is also believed to be involved in other crimes such as labor trafficking and various scams. The chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means, Gatchalian has been advocating for the expulsion of the POGO industry from the country amid the continuing proliferation of criminal activities attributed to the industry. "The Philippines is now the favorite playground of organized criminal syndicates and the POGOs have become the avenue for these syndicates to continue operating here," Gatchalian said. Gatchalian hinikayat ang BIR na higpitan pa ang pag-iisyu ng TIN IDs Hinimok ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) na maging mas mahigpit sa pag-iisyu ng tax identification number (TIN) IDs kasunod ng pagkakatuklas ng mga naturang ID sa opisina mismo ng isang Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) na sangkot sa iba't ibang kriminal na aktibidad, upang gawing lehitimo ang katayuan sa trabaho ng kanilang mga empleyado. Ang mga iniisyu na TIN ID ng BIR, ani Gatchalian, ay walang mga larawan na nagpapahintulot sa mga naturang ID na magbigay ng maayos na pagkakakilanlan sa mga indibidwal na sangkot sa mga krimen. "Dahil ang mga sindikato ay nakakakuha ng mga ID ng gobyerno tulad ng mga TIN ID, ang mga dayuhang mamamayan na sinasabing nagtatrabaho para sa mga POGO ngunit aktwal na sangkot sa mga organisadong krimen, ay maaaring manatili sa bansa at magtrabaho para sa iba't ibang mga POGO na kasangkot ng mga sindikatong grupo." diin ng mambabatas. "Panahon na para palitan ang mga lumang ID na iyan," sabi ni Gatchalian sa isang pagdinig na isinagawa ng Senate Committee on Women, matapos sabihin ni Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) Undersecretary Gilbert Cruz na verified at bahagi ng BIR database ang mga nasamsam na TIN ID mula sa Smart Web Technology, Inc., isang POGO company sa Pasay City na kamakailan ay ni-raid ng mga awtoridad. Kasunod ng pagkakatuklas na ito, binibigyang-diin ang kritikal na pangangailangan para sa BIR na muling bisitahin ang mga proseso ng pagbibigay ng ID nito, kasama ang mga updated na security measures at komprehensibong identification features, ani Gatchalian. Bukod sa mga TIN ID, narekober din ng mga awtoridad ang mga Philhealth ID, Certificates of Alien Registration, Alien Employment Permits, at police clearances sa Smart Web Tech na may provisional license na galing na Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation o PAGCOR. Natagpuang mayroong prostitution den at torture chamber ang nasabing POGO company. Bukod sa prostitusyon, pinaniniwalaang sangkot din ang Smart Web sa iba pang krimen gaya ng labor trafficking at iba't ibang scam. Bilang chairperson ng Senate Committee on Ways and Means, si Gatchalian ay nagsusulong para sa agarang pagpapatalsik sa industriya ng POGO sa bansa sa gitna ng patuloy na paglaganap ng mga kriminal na aktibidad na nauugnay sa industriya. "Ang Pilipinas na ngayon ang paboritong palaruan ng mga organisadong sindikato ng krimen at ang mga POGO ay naging daan para sa mga sindikatong ito na magpatuloy sa operasyon dito sa bansa," sabi ni Gatchalian.