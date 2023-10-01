Press Release

November 13, 2023 Bong Go stresses need for improved fire prevention awareness in local communities as he assists fire victims in Las Piñas City Senator Christopher "Bong" Go distributed assistance to families whose houses were damaged by a fire incident in Barangay Ilaya, Las Piñas City on Tuesday, November 7. Go's relief team distributed grocery packs, snacks, and balls for basketball or volleyball to 63 affected families gathered at Brgy. Ilaya covered court. In addition, select individuals received new pairs of shoes. Meanwhile, a team from the National Housing Authority assessed the fire victims if they can qualify for housing assistance. Go, through a video message, informed the beneficiaries that the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) is currently undergoing a ten-year modernization program following the enactment of the BFP Modernization Act of 2021 to ensure that it is better prepared and equipped to respond to fire-related incidents. Under Republic Act 11589, which was primarily authored and co-sponsored by Go in the Senate, the BFP modernization program includes the acquisition of new fire equipment, hiring more firefighters, and provision of specialized training, among others. "Kumusta po kayo mga kababayan ko? Sana po'y walang nasaktan, importante sa akin na walang nasaktan. Tandaan natin, ang gamit po'y nabibili naman. Ang pera po'y kikitain natin subalit 'yung perang kikitain ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever. Kaya pangalagaan natin ang buhay na binigay sa atin ng Panginoon," Go emphasized. The senator likewise offered additional assistance to beneficiaries with health issues. He encouraged them to visit the Malasakit Center at Las Piñas City General Hospital and Satellite Trauma Center or any of the other 30 centers across Metro Manila. The Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop where concerned agencies, such as the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), are brought under one roof to assist indigent patients with their medical expenses. Go is the principal author and sponsor of RA 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. At present, 159 Malasakit Centers are operational across the country, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The DOH reported that the Malasakit Center program has already assisted more than seven million Filipinos. "Kung meron ho kayong pasyente at kailangan po ng tulong sa pagpapaospital, magsabi lang ho kayo. Tutulungan ho namin kayo, hanggang makabalik kayo sa inyong pamamahay," he encouraged. Go then gave recognition to the local officials of Las Piñas for always putting their constituents' interests first and providing necessary support, especially during these challenging times. "Mga kababayan ko, tandaan n'yo po, minsan lang po tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung anuman pong kabutihan o tulong na pwede natin gawin sa ating kapwa ay gawin na po natin ngayon dahil hindi na po tayo babalik sa mundong ito," said Go.