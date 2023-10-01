Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the SC decision involving the Senate's contempt order vs. persons linked to Pharmally scandal

Michael Yang, Linconn Ong and the other masterminds of the Pharmally scandal are not off the hook just yet.

As one of the senators who took part in the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee's pursuit of accountability in the Pharmally scandal, I am glad that the Supreme Court upheld the Senate's power to hold persons in contempt and compel the cooperation of witnesses, in relation to its power to hold hearings in aid of legislation.

As proven time and time again, Senate investigations perform a wide range of important public functions - from improving our laws to exposing corruption, abuses and other misdeeds which affect public service.

The Supreme Court ruling did not absolve Michael Yang and Linconn Ong of the serious accusations against them that were extensively discussed in our Senate Blue Ribbon hearings. In fact, the Office of the Ombudsman has already recommended the filing of criminal complaints against Ong, former PS-DBM head Lloyd Christopher Lao, and other public officers and private individuals tagged in the multi-billion Pharmally scandal.

The Ombudsman's move was a validation of the findings and recommendations in the draft committee report of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee - something that I am proud of.

Hindi pa tapos ang paniningil natin ng hustisya at pananagutan sa mga taong nagpayaman gamit ang pondo na para sana sa mga kababayan nating pinadapa ng pandemya.