Press Release

November 13, 2023 Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the grant of bail to former Senator Leila de Lima Salamat sa Diyos, LAYA NA SI LEILA. Matapos ang anim na mapait na taon ng pagkakulong, her spirit remains unbowed. Alongside countless other Filipinos, I am immensely happy for my friend and former colleague in the Senate. I know that after years of isolation, she is coming back to the loving company of her family, friends and supporters. Sen. Leila, we are all longing for your return. We all knew this day would come. Her release from prison through bail is the beginning of the end to this shameful episode in our democracy. I thank all the lawyers, advocates and ordinary Filipinos who have lent their voices and support to #FreeLeila, everyone who did not stand idly by - you all remind this country of the very essence of democracy. Ang nakakalungkot at nakakagalit, hindi na mababawi ang maraming taon na ninakaw at ipinagkait kay dating Senadora de Lima dahil lamang sa kasinungalingan ng iilan. Nonetheless, I am very hopeful that the remaining trumped-up criminal charge against former Senator de Lima will soon be dismissed and that she will be acquitted - especially since the court now confirms that the prosecution has not established that the evidence of her guilt is strong. Sa huli, hindi mapipigilan ninuman ang pananaig ng katotohanan at katarungan. Marami pang inosenteng Pilipino ang gaya ni Leila de Lima - na naghihintay ng kanilang kalayaan matapos mapagbintangan ng mga krimen na hindi nila ginawa. We must work harder to ensure that all incarcerated persons are able to avail of speedy remedies under our justice system, so that countless innocent Pinoys - like Leila - will soon be able to regain their precious freedom. Now and always, justice will prevail.