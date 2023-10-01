|
Press Release
November 14, 2023
Opening statement on the proposed 2024 budget of the health sector
Thank you, Mr President.
Mr President, the total new appropriations of the Department of Health (DOH), this is the sum of the Office of the Secretary, attached agencies and corporations, under the Committee Report is P353,269,108,000.
The breakdown is as follows:
Mr President, I'd just like to point out that the Senate has made significant increases to the budget. Our Chairman, Sen. Sonny Angara, has, as always, accepted many of the amendments that this Subcommittee has recommended.
With that, your honor, we are ready to accept questions from our colleagues. To start with the Minority Leader, Sen. Koko Pimentel.
|
Tuesday, November 14