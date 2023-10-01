Press Release

November 14, 2023 Standing for life, Cayetano slams CHR for vague stance on abortion The Senate on Tuesday deferred the discussion on the budget of the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) after Senator Alan Peter Cayetano brought up the issue of abortion and the CHR executive director's vague stand on the issue. In his interpellation during the Senate plenary debate for the 2024 budget of the Commission on Human Rights (CHR), Cayetano expressed disappointment with an earlier statement made by CHR Executive Director Atty. Jacqueline Ann de Guia advocating for the decriminalization of abortion. Cayetano asked if de Guia's statement represents the commission's official stand, to which Senator Jinggoy Estrada, who is the sponsor of the CHR's budget in the Senate, said the statement was made by the 5th Commission of the CHR under the late then-Chairperson Chito Gascon. Estrada also said the current commission, which is under Chairperson Richard Paat Palpal-latoc, has not yet taken a stand on the issue. Calling the statement "dangerous," Cayetano said the CHR should be mindful that it is representing the Philippines especially when giving a sensitive stance on issues like abortion. He said this is the case with other agencies that represent the country. "Can ambassadors give a different position from the position of their State? If I am an ambassador [and] I am called by the US president, am I duty bound to give my position or the position of my government and my State?" he said. Addressing the CHR, Cayetano said while its employees may express their personal opinions, abortion is not one of the issues they should be advocating for. "I do not mind opinions, it is their right, especially on contemporary human rights issues," he said. "But as far as abortion is concerned, it is settled in our Philippine Constitution," he added, citing Article 2 Section 12 of the 1987 Constitution which says, "The State recognizes the sanctity of family life and shall protect and strengthen the family as a basic autonomous social institution. It shall equally protect the life of the mother and the life of the unborn from conception." "Our constitution is quite unique kasi sinabi na 'life starts at conception'... Meaning [to say], the executive director of a very sensitive commission is giving her own opinion which is contrary to the Philippine Constitution. How come there is no outrage from the commission that there is such a statement?" Cayetano said. Responding to Cayetano, de Guia said her statement was only pushing for the decriminalization of abortion particularly when the life of the mother is in danger. The senator, however, said it was a "weak excuse." "'Pag dine-criminalize mo, [para mong sinabi na] pwede na 'yun. How can you protect the unborn if you're not going to put any penalty to people who abort the fetus o baby? Jaywalking nga lang mayroon tayong penalty, eh," he said. Cayetano asked the CHR officials for a categorical answer regarding their stand on the Philippine Constitution and whether they believe they need to protect the lives of both the mother and the unborn child. "When you quote the Philippine Constitution, you are in fact speaking for all Filipinos. From the time it was ratified to all future generations unless the Constitution is amended," he said. "If you want to advocate pro-abortion, then get out of the commission or get out of government and do it," he added. CHR, sinita ni Cayetano sa malabo nitong paninindigan sa abortion Ipinagpaliban ng Sendato nitong Martes ang pagtalakay sa budget ng Commission on Human Rights (CHR) matapos itaas ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano ang isyu ng abortion at ang hindi malinaw na paninindigan ng executive director ng CHR hinggil dito. Sa kanyang interpellation sa Senate plenary debate para sa 2024 budget ng CHR, ipinahayag ni Cayetano ang kanyang pagkadismaya sa naunang pahayag ni CHR Executive Director Atty. Jacqueline Ann de Guia na nagtutulak ng decriminalization ng abortion. Sa tanong ni Cayetano kung ang pahayag ni de Guia ay kumakatawan sa opisyal na posisyon ng komisyon, sumago ni Senador Jinggoy Estrada, na siyang sponsor ng budget ng CHR sa Senado, na ang pahayag ay galing sa 5th commission ng CHR sa ilalim ng yumaong Chairperson na si Chito Gascon. Sinabi rin ni Estrada na ang kasalukuyang komisyon, na nasa ilalim ni Chairperson Richard Paat Palpal-latoc, ay hindi pa naglalabas ng kanilang posisyon sa usaping ito. Sinabi ni Cayetano na "delikado" ang pahayag ni de Guia at dapat maging maingat ang CHR dahil kinakatawan nito ang Pilipinas lalo na sa pagbibigay ng sensitibong posisyon sa mga isyu tulad ng abortion. Aniya, ganito rin ang patakaran sa ibang ahensiya na kumakatawan sa bansa. "Can ambassadors give a different position from the position of their State? If I am an ambassador [and] I am called by the US president, am I duty bound to give my position or the position of my government and my State?" wika niya. Binanggit ni Cayetano sa CHR na bagaman maaaring ipahayag ng mga empleyado nito ang kanilang personal na opinyon, ang abortion ay hindi isa sa mga isyu na kanilang dapat itaguyod. "I do not mind opinions, it is their right, especially on contemporary human rights issues," sabi niya. "But as far as abortion is concerned, it is settled in our Philippine Constitution," dagdag niya na binanggit ang Article 2 Section 12 ng 1987 Constitution. Ayon dito, "The State recognizes the sanctity of family life and shall protect and strengthen the family as a basic autonomous social institution. It shall equally protect the life of the mother and the life of the unborn from conception." "Our constitution is quite unique kasi sinabi na 'life starts at conception'... Meaning [to say], the executive director of a very sensitive commission is giving her own opinion which is contrary to the Philippine Constitution. How come there is no outrage from the commission that there is such a statement?" wika ni Cayetano. Bilang sagot naman kay Cayetano, sinabi ni de Guia na ang kanyang pahayag ay nagtutulak lamang para sa decriminalization ng abortion lalo na kung ang buhay ng ina ay nanganganib. Ngunit sinagot ito ng senador at sinabing ito ay "weak excuse." "'Pag dine-criminalize mo, [para mong sinabi na] pwede na 'yun. How can you protect the unborn if you're not going to put any penalty to people who abort the fetus o baby? Jaywalking nga lang mayroon tayong penalty, eh," wika niya. Hiningi ni Cayetano sa mga opisyal ng CHR ang isang malinaw na sagot tungkol sa kanilang posisyon sa Philippine Constitution at kung naniniwala silang kailangan nilang protektahan ang buhay ng parehong ina at sanggol na hindi pa isinisilang. "When you quote the Philippine Constitution, you are in fact speaking for all Filipinos. From the time it was ratified to all future generations unless the Constitution is amended," wika niya. "If you want to advocate pro-abortion, then get out of the commission or get out of government and do it," dagdag niya.