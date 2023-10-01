Press Release

November 15, 2023 To ensure a smooth election, turnover

Nancy asks DILG to clarify guidelines re conduct of SK Federation, Liga polls

...urges agency to also look into reported misconducts Sen. Nancy Binay today said that there is a need for the Department of Interior and Local Government to clarify its guidelines and directive related to the Liga ng Mga Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan federation elections. According to Binay, in order to have a smooth and unbiased electoral conduct nationwide, the DILG must ensure that the upcoming Liga and SK Federation elections are free and independent from any political influence. "Kailangan natin tiyakin na ang magiging resulta ng eleksyon sa Sangguniang Kabataan Federations, at sa Liga ng Mga Barangay ay maayos, malinis at walang bahid ng impluwensya. Let's start with a clean slate with our youth leaders and barangay executives—panatilihin natin ang integridad ng proseso sa pagpili ng mga bagong kinatawan sa ating mga konseho bilang mga ex-officio," she pointed out. In Republic Act 7160, or the Local Government Code of 1991, presidents of the LnB and the SK Federation elected by their respective chapters shall serve as ex-officio members of their respective local Sanggunian. The election of federation and Liga officers is in compliance with the LGC which provides for the organization of the LnB and SK Federation chapters at the municipal, city, provincial and metropolitan levels. "Most of the time, local politics often exert a material impact on the results of elections. This is why we request the DILG to ensure that past issues such as patronage politics, political accommodation, electoral misconduct, and the like do not recur, in our intent to uphold fairness and justice in the electoral process," Binay said. She added that newly-elected barangay officials and youth leaders must not be drawn into partisan politics or to any political pressure. "It would be a big help if the DILG can also look into reported misconducts and other forms of malpractices being posted in social media. I hope the DILG will act on these reports as may be necessary and appropriate," she pointed out. Of late, there were reports that certain candidates have already been anointed or effectively appointed to serve as ex-officio members of their respective councils without the benefit of any election as provided in RA 7160. This year's Liga chapter and SK Federation elections shall be participated in by all punong barangays/barangay chairmen, and SK officials who were elected during the October 30, 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE). Binay said she expects the DILG to likewise extend technical assistance to the Liga ng mga Barangay Chapters and SK Federations in their areas of jurisdiction.