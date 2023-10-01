Press Release

November 15, 2023 Gatchalian seeks increased budget for crackdown on human trafficking, OSAEC To strengthen the government's crackdown on human trafficking, including online sexual abuse and exploitation of children (OSAEC), Senator Win Gatchalian proposed increasing the budget for Anti-Trafficking in Persons (ATIP) enforcement. Gatchalian proposed to add P70.74 million to the P76.28 million allocated under the National Expenditure Program (NEP) for ATIP enforcement. From this proposed fund for ATIP enforcement, the senator aimed to allocate P39.42 million to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking Secretariat (IACAT) and P31.32 million to the National Coordination Center (NCC) Against OSAEC and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials (CSAEM) Secretariat. The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) has reported that the Philippines ranked second worldwide when it comes to OSAEC. The senator also referred to the Scale of Harm Survey by the International Justice Mission (IJM) and the University of Nottingham Rights Lab, which estimated that 471,416 Filipino children were trafficked to produce new child sexual exploitation material in 2022. The country has witnessed a rise in human trafficking incidents related to Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs), according to Gatchalian. On October 27th alone, authorities rescued 731 Filipino and foreign workers from a raided POGO hub in Pasay City, most of whom were victims of human trafficking. "These criminal activities --human trafficking and sexual exploitation of children are real and they're happening in our country. Hardened criminal syndicates are operating freely within our jurisdiction," said Gatchalian. "I am suggesting increasing the budget of the anti-trafficking in persons enforcement group from 76 million to 147 million. This is to enable them to continue their work in apprehending and rescuing all human trafficking victims, as well as investigating and curbing online sexual abuse of our minors," he added. The budget for ATIP Enforcement under the 2024 NEP is P76.28 million. This was reduced in the 2024 GAB by P10 million, or a 13.11% decrease. Gatchalian also noted that under the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2022 (Republic Act No. 11862) and the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children (OSAEC) and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials (CSAEM) Act (Republic Act No. 11930), the IACAT's structure, composition, and role were expanded to supervise both the IACAT and the NCC-OSAEC-CSAEM Secretariats. Mas mataas na pondo kontra human trafficking, OSAEC isinusulong ni Gatchalian Upang palakasin ang pagsugpo ng pamahalaan sa iba't ibang anyo ng human trafficking, kabilang ang online sexual abuse and exploitation of children (OSAEC), isinusulong ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang mas mataas na pondo para sa Anti-Trafficking in Persons (ATIP) enforcement. Iminungkahi ni Gatchalian na dagdagan ng P70.74 milyon ang P76.28 milyong nakalaan sa ilalim ng National Expenditure Program (NEP) para sa ATIP enforcement. Panukala din ni Gatchalian, ilaan ang P39.42 milyon mula sa pondong ito para sa Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking Secretariat (IACAT) at P31.32 milyon para sa National Coordination Center (NCC) Against OSAEC and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials (CSAEM) Secretariat. Matatandaang iniulat ng Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) na pumapangalawa ang Pilipinas pagdating sa OSAEC. Ibinahagi din ng senador ang datos ng Scale of Harm Survey ng International Justice Mission (IJM) at University of Nottingham Rights Lab, kung saan may 471,416 batang Pilipino ang naging biktima ng human trafficking para sa paglikha ng bagong child sexual exploitation materials noong 2022. Nasaksikhan din ng bansa ang pag-akyat ng bilang ng human trafficking incidents dahil sa Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs), ayon kay Gatchalian. Nitong Oktubre 27 lamang, nailigtas ng mga otoridad ang 731 na mga Pilipino at dayuhang manggagawa sa isang ni-raid na POGO hub sa Pasay. Karamihan sa mga ito ay biktima ng human trafficking. "Itong mga krimeng ito—ang human trafficking at sexual exploitation of children ay nangyayari sa ating bansa. Patuloy ang operasyon ng mga sindikatong kriminal sa Pilipinas," ani Gatchalian. "Iminumungkahi ko na itaas natin ang pondo ng anti-trafficking in persons enforcement sa P147 milyon mula P76 milyon. Makatutulong ito para maipagpatuloy ng mga otoridad ang kanilang tungkulin na mahuli ang mga kriminal, mailigtas ang mga biktima ng human trafficking, at imbestigahan at sugpuin ang online sexual abuse sa ating mga kabataan," dagdag na pahayag ng senador. Sa ilalim ng 2024 NEP, may P76.28 milyong nakalaan para sa ATIP enforcement. Nabawasan ito sa GAB ng P10 milyon, katumbas ng 13.11% na pagbaba. Binigyang diin din ni Gatchalian na sa ilalim ng Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2022 (Republic Act No. 11862) at ng Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children (OSAEC) and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials (CSAEM) Act (Republic Act No. 11930), pinalawak ang istruktura, komposisyon, at papel ng IACAT para sa pagpapatakbo ng parehong IACAT at NCC-OSAEC-CSAEM Secretariats.