Press Release

November 15, 2023 Bong Go advocates for increased salaries for government workers, increased support for Filipino teachers and budgetary support for NAS Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, during the Senate plenary deliberation for the Department of Education's (DepEd) 2024 budget on Thursday, November 9, expressed his support for the proposed increase in salaries of government workers, while also advocating for improved compensation and benefits for teachers, as well as budgetary support for the National Academy of Sports (NAS) in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac among others. Go recalled that DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman mentioned during the Development Budget Coordination Committee hearing and during plenary interpellations, there is around P17 Billion already earmarked for Salary Standardization Law 6 in the proposed 2024 budget. With this, government workers may hopefully expect increases in salary next year. "Sana po ay matuloy ito at isa po ako sa magsusulong nito at kasama po dito ang ating mga teachers," he expressed. The senator also called upon DepEd to advocate for improved compensation and benefits for teachers, acknowledging their extraordinary dedication and invaluable contribution to shaping the future of the nation. "Pag-aralan po natin kung anong benepisyo pa ang dapat ibigay sa ating mga guro bukod pa sa kanilang suweldo," he said. "It is therefore incumbent upon us to recognize their devotion," he added. Go also drew attention to the proposed budget for the NAS, underscoring its significance in fostering young athletic talent alongside secondary education. Republic Act No. 11470, which mandated the establishment of the NAS in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac, was enacted during the 18th Congress. Go significantly contributed as a main author and co-sponsor of the law, alongside Senators Pia Cayetano, Sonny Angara, and Win Gatchalian who principally sponsored the measure. The NAS was created to provide promising student-athletes with access to top-tier sports amenities and educational prospects. Go emphasized the unique educational model of the NAS, which allows student-athletes to train and study simultaneously without compromising either responsibility. "Dito po sa NAS, pwede po silang mag-aral yung mga atleta at the same time mag-training, pwede po silang mag-training at the same time mag-aral, wala pong masasakripisyong oras; they can study and train at the same time, not sacrificing any time," the senator explained. Although there has been an increase in capital outlay and personnel services in the committee report, the senator expressed concern over the budgetary decrease and conveyed a strong hope that further support would be made available, particularly for the provision of scholarships at the NAS. In his speech, Go also congratulated Vice President Sara Duterte and the DepEd for launching the MATATAG Curriculum: Bansang Makabata, Batang Makabansa agenda. "This program definitely marks a crucial moment in our nation's educational landscape, and I believe it will play a crucial role in addressing the challenges that we face in our education system," he remarked. "The MATATAG program is truly a testament to the visionary leadership of the Vice President and the Secretary of the Department of Education," added Go. The senator then urged that the forthcoming budget should focus on enhancing job opportunities, services, and assistance for the Filipino people, particularly those in dire need. Furthermore, he conveyed trust in Vice President Duterte's leadership and the collaborative work of all parties involved to drive the DepEd toward substantial advancements for both learners and the educational system as a whole. "Ngayon na isinasaayos na natin ang budget para sa susunod na taon, uunahin na po natin sana ang trabaho, unahin natin ang pagserbisyo at pagtulong po sa mga Pilipino lalo na ang pinakamahihirap nating kababayan," Go said.