Press Release

November 15, 2023 Promoting infrastructure development and community resilience, Bong Go visits San Juan, Batangas to inspect multi-purpose evac center and Super Health Center Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, adopted son of CALABARZON with familial roots from Batangas, personally attended the blessing and inauguration of a multipurpose building in San Juan, Batangas on Thursday, November 9. The said project was supported by the senator as vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance. Aside from Go, the event was also attended by Congresswoman Lianda Bolilia, and Mayor Ildebrando "Bibong" Salud, among others. In his visit, Go learned that the multipurpose building would also serve as an evacuation center in times of calamity. He then reiterated the significance of investing in infrastructure that can bring in development while also promoting safety and resilience of the community. "Congratulations po sa inyong bagong multipurpose building na natulungan po natin na mapondohan noon. Gamitin po natin ito, para po ito sa inyong lahat," Go said. "Nagagalak ako na maging bahagi ng okasyong ito, kung saan tayo ay nagtitipon upang itaguyod ang blessing at inauguration nitong multipurpose building na maaaring magsilbing evacuation center," he added. Go also said that this aligns with the broader vision of his advocacy to establish Mandatory Evacuation Centers in strategic locations nationwide as embodied in Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2451, or the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act. Go recently co-sponsored the said bill that was primarily sponsored by Sen. Jinggoy Estrada in the Senate plenary. The measure, which was based on the Mandatory Evacuation Center bill that Go earlier filed, aims to establish permanent, well-equipped evacuation centers nationwide. "Sa aking paglilingkod bilang isang Senador, isa sa mga layunin ko ay ang mapanatili ang kaligtasan ng ating mga kababayan, lalo na kapag hinaharap natin ang mga pagsubok tulad ng mga bagyo, lindol, at iba pang kalamidad. Ito ang dahilan kung bakit aking isinusulong ang Ligtas Pinoy Centers Bill, o ang Mandatory Evacuation Centers Bill," stressed Go. "Bilang isa sa mga may akda at co-sponsor ng bill na ito, ang nais ko ay huwag na natin pahirapan pa lalo ang mga kababayan nating naghihirap na. Bigyan natin ito ng solusyon at maging mas handa tayo dahil hindi natin alam kailan darating ang panibagong sakuna," he added. The senator then commended the collaborative efforts of the local government and other stakeholders involved in the completion of the multipurpose building. He expressed optimism that this initiative would set a precedent for similar projects across the nation, aligning with the vision of his proposed Mandatory Evacuation Centers bill. Apart from the multipurpose building, Go also supported some road rehabilitation and construction of slope protection and flood mitigation structures in several barangays in the town. Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, briefly checked the existing facility currently being improved to serve as a Super Health Center in the municipality of San Juan during his visit. Super Health Centers offer health services including database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine. Through the collective efforts of DOH, local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated under the Department of Health (DOH) for the construction of 307 Super Health Centers in 2022 and 322 in 2023. As the lead implementing agency, DOH identifies the strategic areas where these Super Health Centers will be established. In the province, three Super Health Centers are funded in Lipa City, and one each in San Pascual, Agoncillo, Calatagan, San Jose, Malvar, Taysan, Ibaan, San Juan, Tingloy, and Lian. He said that Super Health Centers are designed to focus on primary care, consultation, and early detection, further strengthening the healthcare sector in the country especially in grassroots communities. "It is a significant step towards enhanced healthcare services. Yun po ang layunin ng mga Super Health Centers, ang ilapit sa mamamayan ang serbisyong medikal ng gobyerno," he added.