Press Release

November 15, 2023 Bong Go emphasizes importance of proper nutrition among Filipinos Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, believes that ensuring access to nourishing food is not just a matter of sustenance but a fundamental aspect of maintaining overall health. "Sa pagkain tayo kumukuha ng lakas at proteksyon laban sa iba't ibang sakit kaya dapat lang na ang bawat Pilipino ay may access sa sapat at masustansiyang pagkain. Naniniwala tayo na ang malusog na katawan ay isa sa mga pundasyon ng pag-unlad ng bawat pamilyang Pilipino," Go said. As an advocate for better nutrition among Filipinos, Go has initiated various feeding programs in public hospitals with Malasakit Centers for patients, hospital workers, and frontliners. "We must ensure that our patients, as well as our tireless healthcare workers and frontliners, have access to nourishing food during these trying times," he said. "Ang importante po sa akin ay may laman ang tiyan ng ating mga kababayan. Unahin natin ang kapakanan ng mga mahihirap. Sikapin nating walang magutom sa kanila," Go urged. On Monday, November 6, Go, an adopted son of Nueva Ecija, directed his team to provide meals to patients and hospital workers at Eduardo Joson Memorial Hospital and Dr. Paulino Garcia Memorial Research and Medical Center (PJGMRMC) in Cabanatuan City. Meanwhile, Go's team also provided meals to patients and hospital workers at Talavera General Hospital in Talavera on Tuesday, November 7. "Nais kong bigyang-diin ang kahalagahan ng wastong nutrisyon sa ating mga kababayan. Alam po natin na sa pagkain tayo nagkukuha ng lakas, kalusugan, at proteksyon laban sa iba't-ibang sakit. Kaya naman, patuloy tayong tumutulong sa mahihirap upang sikaping ang Pilipino ay may access sa sapat at masustansiyang pagkain," Go stressed. Go principally authored and sponsored the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which assists poor and indigent patients with their medical expenses. These centers have successfully helped over seven million Filipinos nationwide by collaborating with various government agencies to minimize hospital expenses. "Taus-puso po ang pasasalamat namin sa inyo para sa Malasakit Center at ngayong araw na ito ay nagkaroon ka pa po ng palugaw para sa mga tao rito. Sana po huwag na huwag mo kaming kalilimutan, mahal naming senador," PJGMRMC officer-in-charge Dr. Jose Ravinar Austria said. Furthermore, Go expressed his concern about the ongoing problem of malnutrition in the country, which affects millions of children and hinders their physical and cognitive development. He stressed the need for immediate action and a united approach to address malnutrition in a holistic manner. "One of the strategic thrusts is to focus on the first 1,000 days of life, and this is crucial to ensure the optimum physical and mental development of the child. I am proud to say that we have taken a big step towards ensuring that the government gives priority to the first 1,000 days of life with the passage of Republic Act No. 11148 or the Kalusugan at Nutrisyon ng Mag-Nanay Act," he said referring to the law enacted during the Duterte administration. On the other hand, the senator further emphasized the significance of a collaborative, multi-sector approach, urging the active engagement of government agencies, private businesses, and local communities. He put forth the idea of forming partnerships to streamline efforts and ensure the efficient execution of initiatives that directly target the underlying factors of malnutrition. "LGUs must capacitate and train barangay nutrition scholars in order for them to have the knowledge to guide the community and properly implement nutrition programs. Barangay nutrition scholars play some of the most critical roles in producing nutritional outcomes," said Go.