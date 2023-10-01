Press Release

November 15, 2023 Robin: Explore Ways to Boost Funding for Compensation of Marawi Siege Victims Video: https://youtu.be/Fludf2iMy44 Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla on Tuesday night urged the government to leave no stone unturned in finding ways to fund compensation programs for victims of the 2017 Marawi Siege. During his interpellation of the budget of the Marawi Compensation Board, Padilla said authorities have no time to lose because the threat of terrorism still looms if the victims are stuck in poverty. "Ito terorismo na nakapasok sa ating bansa at ito ay foreign at ito di nawawala ang threat. Nandito pa ang threat na ito. Hanggang ang pinangako natin na mga makukuha nilang masasabi nating compensation sa gobyerno hanggang di natin nabibigay, lumalakas ang threat na yan sapagka't yan ang gagamitin ng mga terorista para kumbinsihin pa ang mga bata kasi ang karamihan sa naimpluwensyahan ng teroristang ito mga bata, sila ang kinamkam ang pagiisip at naniwala sa ideology na terorismo (The threat from the foreign terrorist group that entered our country has not gone away. So long as we do not give the victims the compensation due them, the terrorist threat may strengthen because terrorists will influence people still stuck in poverty, especially the youths)," he said. "Hindi ito usapin ng pulitika o batas, usapan ito ng pagiging magkakapatid... Pinaguusapan natin dito faith, pananampalataya natin, brotherhood, sisterhood. Hirap ang national government na humanap ng pera, paabutin ba natin sa punto na ang kapatid natin maghihintay parang kawawa, meron naman tayong pera (This is not a matter of politics or legalities. This is a matter of brotherhood and of faith, brotherhood and sisterhood. The national government is having a hard time finding sources of funds. But will we allow our brethren to suffer if there is a chance of finding funds for them)?" he added. He added that in his talks with the Marawi Compensation Board, its P1-billion budget may not be enough because the amount may be spent in three to four months. Padilla urged government to explore other sources of funding, including P6 billion in unprogrammed funds, for compensation efforts. Also, he stressed that authorities must make sure those affected by the 2017 siege are given means of livelihood. He said it would be good to explore non-monetary programs being drawn up by the MCB, especially in coordination with the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao's Ministry of Social Welfare and Development. Sen. Risa Hontiveros, who is sponsoring the MCB budget, noted the MCB plans to provide recipients of the compensation with financial literacy skills training. Hontiveros also said they are exploring additional resources for the MCB so it can fulfill its mandate, even as the MCB is also ensuring compensation for non-Muslim victims of the siege. So far, she said almost 90 percent of death claims are for non-Muslim laborers. The first batch of recipients of monetary awards involve death claims, and a commemorative program has been organized to give the first batch of awards - timed with the anniversary of Marawi's liberation. Robin: Maghanap ng Paraan Para Palakasin ang Pondo sa Marawi Compensation Video: https://youtu.be/Fludf2iMy44 Iginiit ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla nitong Martes ng gabi na kailangan ng pamahalaan maghanap ng paraan para tiyaking may pondo ang compensation programs para sa mga biktima ng 2017 Marawi Siege. Sa interpellation niya sa 2024 budget ng Marawi Compensation Board, ipinunto ni Padilla na dapat madaliin ito dahil hindi pa nawawala ang banta ng dayuhang terorismo na akitin ang mga lugmok pa sa kahirapan. "Ito terorismo na nakapasok sa ating bansa at ito ay foreign at ito di nawawala ang threat. Nandito pa ang threat na ito. Hanggang ang pinangako natin na mga makukuha nilang masasabi nating compensation sa gobyerno hanggang di natin nabibigay, lumalakas ang threat na yan sapagka't yan ang gagamitin ng mga terorista para kumbinsihin pa ang mga bata kasi ang karamihan sa naimpluwensyahan ng teroristang ito mga bata, sila ang kinamkam ang pagiisip at naniwala sa ideology na terorismo," aniya. "Hindi ito usapin ng pulitika o batas, usapan ito ng pagiging magkakapatid... Pinaguusapan natin dito faith, pananampalataya natin, brotherhood, sisterhood. Hirap ang national government na humanap ng pera, paabutin ba natin sa punto na ang kapatid natin maghihintay parang kawawa, meron naman tayong pera?" dagdag niya. Ani Padilla, sa paguusap niya sa Marawi Compensation Board, baka kulang ang P1-bilyong budget nito dahil nauubos ito sa tatlo o apat na buwan. Dahil dito, iginiit niya na maghanap ng ibang panggagalingan ng pondo, kasama ang P6 bilyon na unprogrammed funds, para sa compensation efforts. Mahalaga rin na tiyaking ang mga naapektuhan ng Marawi Siege ay mabigyan ng livelihood. Ani Padilla, dapat ma-explore ang "non-monetary programs" na iniisip ng MCB, lalo na sa pakikipagugnayan sa Ministry of Social Welfare and Development ng Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). Ayon naman kay Sen. Risa Hontiveros na nag-sponsor ng MCB budget, plano ng MCB na bigyan ang tumanggap ng compensation ng financial literacy skills training. Dagdag ni Hontiveros, nag-explore din sila ng dagdag na panggalingan ng pondo para sa MCB para magawa nito ang trabaho nito. Aniya, tinitiyak ng MCB ang compensation para sa non-Muslim na biktima. Aniya, halos 90 porsyento ng death claims ay para sa non-Muslim laborers. Ani Hontiveros, ang unang batch ng tatanggap ng tulong ay mga may death claims, at may commemorative program para maibigay ang unang batch ng awards - na sabay sa anibersaryo ng paglaya sa Marawi.