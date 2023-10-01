Tolentino urges expansion of Food Stamp Program

MANILA -- Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino urged on Thursday the expansion of the administration's flagship project, the Food Stamp Program (FSP), led by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

During the plenary debates of the agency's 2024 budget, Tolentino said, "I hope that the program can be enhanced by partnering with other institutions, religious institutions perhaps."

The Senator added that there must be more healthier food options for the beneficiaries of the said program by adding more accredited cooperative stores.

This was affirmed by the DSWD Budget Sponsor Sen. Imee Marcos.

"Everyone should be welcomed to the Food Stamp Program, but they must be properly accredited to guarantee quality and year-round supply."

Meanwhile, Tolentino warned of the possible fraudulent schemes that might arise from the FSP as he cited experiences of other countries.

"Marami rin pong lumabas na fraudulent schemes. Iyong iba doble na ang kinukuha, ang iba binebenta. The reason why I asked is perhaps we can learn from the lessons of failed food stamp programs," the Senator further concluded.

For Fiscal Year 2024, the FSP has an allotment of P1.89 billion, targeting 300,000 beneficiaries.