Press Release

November 17, 2023 Bong Go supports funding for Konsulta Package to be made available in Super Health Centers to strengthen primary healthcare Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, stressed the critical importance of supporting adequate funding for the Konsulta package of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) during the plenary debates for the Department of Health's (DOH) budget on Wednesday, November 15. Go cited that the integration of the Konsulta package into the services available in Super Health Centers will improve primary healthcare services by placing a strong emphasis on primary care, consultation, and early disease detection. "I have also been advocating for the construction of Super Health Centers all over the country to make primary care services more accessible. Super Health Centers are designed to focus on primary care, consultation, and early disease detection. Ang Konsulta Package po ng PhilHealth can be accessed in Super Health Centers once they are completed," Go said. Meanwhile, Senator Pia Cayetano, senior vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, confirmed the enhancement of PhilHealth's budget, allocating P101 billion for its functions. Out of this allocation, P21 billion is specifically earmarked for the improvement of benefit packages, including the Konsulta package. "Once the Super Health Centers are completed, they can serve as Konsulta Accredited Facilities. We hope the DOH and PhilHealth would collaborate closely on this for the successful implementation of these projects and programs," Go cited. Super Health Centers, as envisioned by Go, will serve as hubs for basic healthcare delivery, addressing the immediate and long-term medical needs of communities. Go said that by strategically placing these centers across the country, the government aims to bridge the gap between Filipinos and essential healthcare services, ensuring that even those in the remotest areas have access to quality medical care. Services offered in Super Health Centers include database management, out-patient, dental, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray and ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine, which enables remote diagnosis and treatment of patients. Through the collective efforts of the DOH, local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated under the DOH for the construction of 307 Super Health Centers in 2022 and 322 in 2023. As the lead implementing agency, DOH identifies the strategic areas where these Super Health Centers will be established. Aside from the Konsulta package, the senator also highlighted the importance of addressing various aspects of healthcare, including the establishment of more regional specialty centers, the continued operation of Malasakit Centers, mental health programs, and the urgent need to follow up on healthcare emergency allowances to healthcare workers, among others. "As chairperson of the Committee on Health and Demography, I want to underscore the importance of the 2024 budget of the Department of Health in our path towards recovery. As I have said many times before, now is the time to invest more in improving our healthcare system," Go said. "We must make sure that our health budget is responsive to the needs of our healthcare system," he continued. ###