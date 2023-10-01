Bong Go stresses anti-abortion stance: 'Your freedom of choice in life ends where someone's right to live begins'

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go firmly opposed abortion and any move to decriminalize it. He emphasized life's sanctity and the limits of personal freedom in an interview after the 2023 Muaythai National Championship at the PhilSports Complex in Pasig City on Wednesday, November 15.

Go's pronouncements came as the Senate, during its plenary debates on November 14, deferred the Commission on Human Rights' (CHR) 2024 budget pending the agency's definitive stance on abortion.

"Unang-una, in principle, tutol talaga ako sa abortion, 'yung intentional abortion kung saan po nakaplano at gusto mo talagang ipalaglag ang sanggol," Go said.

He further underscored the importance of respecting life, remarking, "Your freedom of choice in life ends where someone's right to live begins."

Go's perspective reflects a deep concern for the rights of the unborn, highlighting a moral and philosophical standpoint that life is not just a personal possession but a gift, "hindi tayo ang may-ari ng ating buhay, hiram lang natin ito sa Diyos."

The senator also called for clarity from the CHR regarding its official position on abortion, hinting at the implications it may have on their budget.

"Sana po ay mabigyan ng clarification ng CHR, ng Commission on Human Rights, kung ano ba talagang official position nito hinggil sa abortion kung ayaw nilang maapektuhan ang kanilang budget," he stated.

Go noted his historical support for CHR but stressed the need for clear communication, "Mayroon lang pong kaunting clarification na dapat nilang iklaro sa publiko, kung ano po ang kanilang posisyon dito."

Most recently, the CHR, in an official statement dated November 15, clarified its stance, underscoring its commitment to the right to life, as enshrined in the 1987 Philippine Constitution. The Commission expressed its opposition to abortion, except in extreme circumstances, aligning itself with international human rights frameworks and the protection of women's rights.

The budget deferment and the ongoing concern on the commission's stance on abortion came after a previous statement by CHR Executive Director Jacqueline Ann de Guia, when she was still spokesperson, supporting the decriminalization of abortion was brought up by Senator Alan Peter Cayetano during the plenary deliberations.

Senator Jose "Jinggoy" Estrada, the sponsor of CHR's budget, initiated the motion to defer the deliberation, reflecting a collective sentiment among senators from diverse religious backgrounds against abortion.

####