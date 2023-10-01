Press Release

November 18, 2023 New multipurpose building breaks ground in San Remigio, Antique as Bong Go continues support to local infrastructure development; aids displaced workers Senator Christopher "Bong" Go assisted displaced workers in San Remigio, Antique on Thursday, November 16 in coordination with local officials including Mayor Margarito "Mar" Mission, Jr. and Vice Governor Edgar "Ed" Denosta. He emphasized his commitment to help uplift the community amid the adverse effects of the global health crisis and other economic challenges. Held at the Civic Center, Go's team extended snacks and shirts to 190 individuals. Select recipients also received balls for basketball and volleyball. The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) also organized an orientation for eligible recipients and introduced them to DOLE's Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program. This initiative offers temporary employment support to individuals impacted by economic downturns. "Sa pamamagitan ng programa na ito, ang gobyerno ay tumutulong sa mga manggagawang naapektuhan ng krisis at nakakapagbigay ng pansamantalang trabaho sa kanila," Go said in a video message. "Patuloy po tayong magtutulungan upang mas mapabuti pa ang kalagayan ng ating mga disadvantaged at displaced workers. Magkasama tayo sa layuning ito na makabuo ng mas ligtas at mas matatag na lipunan para sa lahat ng Pilipino," he added. On the same day, the local government held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new multipurpose building in Barangay Poblacion. The construction of which was supported and advocated for by Go as vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance. Go emphasized the importance of community projects like this one. He stated, "Kinikilala natin ang mahalagang papel ng local infrastructure sa pagpapabuti ng kalidad ng buhay ng ating mga mamamayan." The multi-purpose building, a project that aligns with Go's advocacy for local development, is expected to serve various community needs and improve public service delivery. As he remains determined to improve the delivery of public service in the province, Go also earlier extended support for the purchase of multicabs in Laua-an, improvement of a public park in Belison, expansion of the water system in Libertad, construction of a bridge in Patnongon, purchase of an ambulance, construction of a flood control structure in San Jose, and construction of a covered court in San Remigio, among others. Meanwhile, in a continued effort to enhance the well-being of Filipino workers facing crises residing in rural areas with limited employment prospects, Go introduced Senate Bill No. (SBN) 420. This proposed legislation aims to provide temporary employment to eligible members of low-income rural households by establishing the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) under DOLE. If enacted into law, the primary goal of REAP would be to furnish temporary job opportunities to individuals meeting specific criteria related to economic disadvantage, poverty, displacement, or seasonal employment. Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, has also been leading the charge to ensure healthcare accessibility for all Filipinos. In an effort to alleviate the financial burdens faced by citizens seeking hospital care, he introduced the Malasakit Centers program in 2018. The program is designed to streamline government medical assistance programs, providing a one-stop-shop approach for easier access. These centers aim to assist poor and indigent patients in minimizing their hospital expenses. Since its inception, the Malasakit Centers program has successfully established 159 operational centers, including the one at Angel Salazar Memorial General Hospital in San Jose, benefitting over ten million indigent Filipinos, as reported by the Department of Health (DOH). Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. He also continues to advocate for the establishment of Super Health Centers nationwide. Through the collective efforts of DOH, local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated under the DOH for the construction of 307 Super Health Centers in 2022 and 322 in 2023. As the lead implementing agency, DOH identifies the strategic areas where these Super Health Centers will be established. "Patuloy po akong tutulong sa pagpaparami ng Super Health Centers sa bansa sa abot po ng aking makakaya. Sa mga itinayo ng Super Health Centers, nakita namin kung gaano kalaki ang naitutulong nito sa komunidad lalo na sa malalayong lugar," said Go. "It is a significant step towards enhanced healthcare services in communities. Yun po ang layunin ng mga Super Health Centers, ang ilapit sa mamamayan ang serbisyong medikal ng gobyerno," he added. Go also emphasized the significance of the recently passed RA 11959, which mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers. As principal sponsor and one of its authors, the Regional Specialty Centers Act mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals. "Ito pong regional specialty centers ay isa ring paraan para mailapit natin ang serbisyo medikal ng gobyerno sa ating mga kababayan lalung-lalo na po yung mga mahihirap," he cited.