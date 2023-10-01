Tolentino lauds Higantes Festival 2023 as proof of PH tourism revival

ANGONO, RIZAL -- Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino lauded the Higantes Festival 2023 celebration on Sunday as it shows the revival of tourism in the country.

"Ang Higantes Festival ay pagpapakita na bumabangon na ang turismo� pagpapakita ng talento at pagtiyatiyaga ng mga taga-Angono," Tolentino said during his speech at the festival's Grand Parade.

Sen. Tol likewise praised the creativity of Angono residents as reflected on the Higantes, the giant papier-m�ch� puppets, street dance, and the entire conduct of the festival.

The Senator also shared his initiative of building the Angono Art Center.

"Next year, sisimulan po natin ang Angono Art Center. Ito po ay pagpapakita sa buong Pilipinas na ang Angono, Rizal ay sentro ng kultura at ng mga malikhaing Pilipino," the Senator remarked.

Higantes festival is an annual feast in Angono to commemorate the municipality's patron saint, St. Clement, and the agriculture-related revolt of Angono residents during the Spanish rule.#