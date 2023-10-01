Press Release

November 20, 2023 Villar calls on the public to patronize our products Sen. Cynthia Villar has cited the importance of buying our own local products to help build a strong economy. Speaking during the Association of Laguna Food Processors (ALAFOP) Calabarzon Food Solutions Hub (CFoSH) in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, and Villar encouraged everyone to patronize the one-stop shop for Laguna local products. She also asked them to support small businesses and the Association of Laguna Food Processors (ALAFOP). She acknowledged ALAFOP for creating a group of processed food manufacturers in order to strengthen their forces. They now have 79 members since it was created in 2009 with only 12 members. "They intend to give jobs and additional income to our people in Laguna," said Villar. They have coconut virgin oil, coconut sugar, mulberry wine, mulberry jam, mulberry juice, coconut skim milk, lemongrass hydrosol, lemongrass oil, Filipino snacks at deserts, and turmeric beverages at turmeric powder. "The products of members of Market MSMEs should be accessible to more and bigger markets," further said the Senator Villar, who led the opening of a trade fair in Vista Mall Santa Rosa, which showcases the processed foods of ALAFOP. Villar . nanawagan sa publiko na suportahan ang ating produkto Tinukoy ni Sen. Cynthia Villar ang halaga ng pagbili ng ating sariling produkto para makatulong na magkaroon ng isang malakas na ekonomiya . Sa pahayag sa Association of Laguna Food Processors (ALAFOP) Calabarzon Food Solutions Hub (CFoSH) sa Sta. Rosa, Laguna, hinimok ni Villar ang lahat na tangkilikin ang one-stop shop ng Laguna local products. Sinabihan din niya ang mga ito na suportahan ang maliliit na negosyo at ang Association of Laguna Food Processors (ALAFOP). Pinuri niya ang ALAFOP sa pagbuo ng grupo ng processed food manufacturers upang palakasin ang kanilang puwersa. Sa ngayon, meron na silang 79 kasapi simula nang binuo iti noong 2009 na may 12 miyembro. "They intend to give jobs and additional income to our people in Laguna," sabi ni Villar. Meron silang Coconut Virgin Oil, Coconut Sugar, Mulberry Wine, Mulberry Jam, Mulberry Juice, Coconut Skim Milk, Lemongrass Hydrosol, Lemongrass Oil, Filipino snacks at deserts, turmeric beverage at turmeric powder "The products of menbers of Market MSMEs should be accessible to more and bigger market," further said the senator," ani Villar na nanguna sa pagbubukas ng trade fair sa Vista Mall Santa Rosa, na nagpapakita which showcases sa processed foods ng ALAFOP.